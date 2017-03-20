Back pain is the second most common reason for physician visits in the United States and the most common cause of missed work

Northern Colorado residents suffering from back pain due to degenerative discs may soon have new treatment options. Dr. Kenneth Pettine, founder of The Rocky Mountain Associates in Orthopedic Medicine, has been researching the use of mesenchymal stem cells to alleviate back pain, reduce swelling, and give patients relief without the use of surgery.

“Back pain is the second most common reason for physician visits in the United States and the most common cause of missed work,” said Dr. Pettine. “The consensus among spine surgeons is patients with more than two segments of discogenic back pain have no surgical options and poor prognosis. This mesenchymal stem cell therapy could change that.”

Dr. Pettine has been researching the use of mesenchymal stem cells in back pain treatment for years and has been releasing exciting findings about the potential relief for back pain sufferers. Mesenchymal are one type of stem cell and are responsible for modulating the immune system, has anti-inflammatory properties, and is the main cell that’s responsible for helping the body recover from back and neck injuries. It can also help treat degenerative disc diseases, which is central to Dr. Pettine’s research.

In recently released research, Dr. Pettine tested mesenchymal stem cell therapy by injecting 146 patients suffering from back pain originating in three or more discs. He concluded that that the results are superior to those reported for surgery done on one or two discs. The patients getting the treatment reported better improvement in their condition and had fewer complications versus surgical patients.

“The economic and emotional impact of chronic low back pain on both society and the individual patient is significant,” said Dr. Pettine. “Many of these patients are unable to work due to their condition and treatment can cost millions of dollars over a lifetime. This new therapy could be a new option for them that promises better results and greater recovery.

If you are interested in learning more about Dr. Pettine’s research about mesenchymal stem cells to treat degenerative back pain, you can visit his website http://www.KennethPettine.com for more information.

About Dr. Kenneth Pettine

Dr. Pettine has been the principal author of 18 FTA studies with Biologics and non-fusion implants and is considered a pioneer in the field. He founded The Rocky Mountain Associates in Orthopedic Medicine in 1991 to offer patients a non-fusion surgical option for their neck and back pain. He co-invented the FDA-approved Prestige™ cervical artificial disc and the Maverick Artificial Disc™. He is currently focused on the use of Mesenchymal stem cell therapy. You can learn more about the therapy and Dr. Pettine at his website, http://www.KennethPettine.com.