The American Fathers Episode 4: Emperor

Sullivan Serials has announced the release of the audiobook Emperor, a political thriller featuring voice-over actor Steve Downes as an authoritarian American ruler. The audiobook is available on commercial platforms including Amazon, iTunes and Audible, as well as on platforms used by public libraries including Access 360, Hoopla and Overdrive. Emperor is the fourth episode of the audiobook serial The American Fathers.

The story is set in 2032, in an alternate America where corporate leaders wield power over traditional government from the seats of thirteen regional states known as the noble houses. Downes’ character, Victor Daco, is the most powerful of these leaders, and as such holds the most power in the country. Wielding his high-tech private militia known as The Fathers, Victor seeks to consolidate political and military power in the face of betrayal, political intrigue and violent resistance.

Millions of fans will recognize Downes' legendary sound from one of the world's most beloved heroes: the super Spartan cyber-soldier Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 from the best-selling Halo video game series. Downes has also lent his voice to the Carnival Cruiselines national ad campaign, The Discovery Channel's hit show The Shark Attack Files, Sears Craftsman Tools, the Chesapeake Energy TV campaigns and numerous other projects. In addition, Downes has worked as a celebrated radio host of 97.1 FM WDRV, “The Drive,” in Chicago and hosts two popular nationally syndicated radio programs, The Classics and The Wine Experience.

In addition to Downes, the full-cast audiobook features numerous members of Chicago’s acting community, including Adrianne Cury, Amro Salama, Amy Montgomery, Antonio Castillo, Cameron Knight, Deb Doetzer, Fawzia Mirza, Jeff Cummings, Jennie Moreau, Juan Francisco Villa, Karin Anglin, Kevin Theis, Rebecca Cox, Scott Duff and Tony Dobrowolski.