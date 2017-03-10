For the first time in our industry, Hemisphere is announcing an OEM toolkit that includes GradeMetrix software for developing and delivering scalable machine control systems.

Hemisphere GNSS, Inc. introduces today their new application software for high-precision GNSS-based machine control and guidance systems. GradeMetrix is next-generation, core software (optional Windows 10 and Android) designed to empower heavy equipment manufacturers to deliver their own branded machine control and guidance solutions to their customers.

Heavy equipment manufacturers in large part, have had to rely on after-market systems to provide their machine control positioning technology. After-market systems also compete with OEMs creating (i) a lack of brand identity, (ii) a lack of customizable solutions, and (iii) a lack of integration tools, all of which are essential to facilitating superior system performance.

“For the first time in our industry, Hemisphere is announcing an OEM toolkit that includes GradeMetrix software for developing and delivering scalable machine control systems,” states Randy Noland, vice president of global sales and marketing with Hemisphere. “These new products and design services empower OEM customers with unprecedented flexibility and price points for designing, complementing, and delivering their own scalable solutions,” Noland adds. “GradeMetrix is the catalyst for delivering a new generation of positioning systems by removing multiple barriers to higher adoption, especially to smaller machines and markets.”

Agility and Technology Meets Iron

Manufacturers are looking for flexibility and price performance in existing system offerings or in new systems. Hemisphere is providing the world’s first “full system OEM positioning solution toolkit” for building powerful, easy to use, complete machine control and guidance systems with the announcement of GradeMetrix application software and an array of compatible GNSS hardware components. These include IronOne Rugged Display & Computer, C321 RTK Base & Rover with SiteMetrix™ Site Management Software, A326 Rugged GNSS Smart Antenna, Vector VR500 Rugged All-in-One Smart Antenna, and Vector VR1000 Rugged GNSS Receiver.

About Hemisphere GNSS

Hemisphere GNSS is an innovative technology company that designs and manufactures high-precision positioning products and services for use in OEM/ODM, marine, machine control & guidance, agriculture, and L-band correction service markets. Hemisphere holds numerous patents and other intellectual property and sells globally with several leading product and technology brands including Athena™, Atlas®, Crescent®, Eclipse™, and Vector™ for high-precision applications. Hemisphere is based in Scottsdale, AZ, USA, with offices located around the globe, and is part of Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

