Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF) proudly announces that the 11th Annual Auction in 2016 ranked third among the nation’s top 10 highest-grossing charity wine auctions by Wine Spectator Magazine. DCWAF has earned a spot in the top 10 for the last five consecutive years, and since its inception, has donated more than $13 million to support children in need in Northwest Florida. In 2016, DCWAF donated $2.66 million to 14 local charities serving children in need in Northwest Florida.

“We are ecstatic about our ranking as the number three ‘Top Charity Wine Auction in the US’ by Wine Spectator Magazine,” said Destin Charity Wine Auction President, John Russell. “The best thing about this incredible recognition is what it means for our ability to help children in our community. We are beyond grateful for the support we have received from our local community and our friends in the wine industry.”

Wine Spectator reported that the top five highest grossing wine auctions of 2016 were Naples Winter Wine Festival, Auction Napa Valley, Destin Charity Wine Auction, Sonoma Harvest Wine Auction, and Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest.

During the past several years, DCWAF has experienced exponential growth in name recognition, attendance, and revenue. As a result, the organization has been able to attract some of the most influential vintners in the world to participate in the event. The weekend also draws celebrity chefs from across the country who are paired with premier vintners for 14 patron dinners, each supporting a different benefiting charity.

In 2017, Destin Charity Wine Auction will feature approximately 250 silent and live offerings, and will welcome hundreds of auction attendees who look forward to the ability to secure rare and highly sought after wines, wine-oriented excursions and other exclusive opportunities. In 2017, DCWAF is proud to offer a selection of 55 live auction lots that include trips to Virgin Gorda, Italy, Napa Valley, Argentina, Tahiti and so much more. In addition to the multitude of trips offered, the 2017 Auction will feature its first vehicle: a rare 2010 Tesla Roadster Sport donated by the St. Joe Community Foundation. The public is invited to visit the Café at WaterSound to vote on which Tesla (white or black) will be placed in the auction. The 2017 Auction will also offer a powerhouse line-up of wines including Screaming Eagle, Harlan Estate, Scarecrow and several highly allocated cult wines and well-respected Old and New World brands from around the globe.

This year, the Destin Charity Wine Auction will be held on Saturday, April 29 at Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. The 2017 Honorary Vintner is DeLille Cellars and owners Greg and Stacy Lill will be attending the auction in April. In addition, DCWAF has named Marchesi Antinori as this year’s International Honorary Vintner. Accepting the award for the Italian winery will be Erik Saccomani, Antinori State Manager, and Glenn Salva, Wine Estate Manager for Antinori’s California vineyard, Antica Napa Valley.

The weekend kicks off with 14 intimate Patron Dinners held on Friday evening, April 28, allowing patrons to experience exclusive wine and food pairings and get a closer look at one of the 14 charities this mission-driven event benefits. For more information on DCWAF and the Auction, visit http://www.dcwaf.org. To view the 2016 financials and annual report, visit dcwaf.org/annualreport2016/.

About Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation’s mission is to connect wine enthusiasts to raise money to benefit children in need in Northwest Florida. Founded in 2005, DCWAF has donated more than $13 million to Northwest Florida charities through hosting world class wine and culinary events. These funds have impacted the lives of over 75,000 youth, including those afflicted by health issues and abuse. The funds raised are distributed to 14 local non-profit organizations for specific projects and programs that benefit children. Charity partners for 2017 include Children in Crisis, Children’s Volunteer Health Network, Emerald Coast Autism Center, the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Food for Thought, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, Arc of the Emerald Coast, Opportunity Place, Pathways for Change, Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, Shelter House of Northwest Florida, AMIKids Emerald Coast, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties and Youth Village. Learn more at DCWAF.org or facebook.com/DCWAF.

