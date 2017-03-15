Committed to growth, Chorus Communications gives every partner its personal touch and world-class care for them to succeed. Together, we share a passion for delivering service, excellence and cutting edge solutions to our customers.

UCaaS provider OnSIP and master agent Chorus Communications today announced a new partnership to offer leading-edge voice, video, and messaging services to organizations nationwide through their network of agents. Chorus Communications signed OnSIP, a previous Gartner Cool Vendor in UC that has now served over 70,000 customer accounts, for its innovative approach to cloud phone system services, particularly:



50+ PBX and collaboration features, including OnSIP® Smart Queues, an award-winning and light-weight call center solution, and integrations with Slack, Zendesk, and Salesforce

Flexibility to choose from any SIP standard deskphone, softphone, or the OnSIP app— a free voice, video, and messaging browser app built using WebRTC

On-demand account setup with an intuitive admin app and no hardware needed

Pricing customizability, including a signature Pay As You Go Plan with zero charge per phone, user, or extension

“Chorus Communications is excited to introduce OnSIP’s robust and cost-effective solution suite to our extensive network of top-producing partners and vendors,” said Daniel Cronin, President of Chorus Communications. “Their leading services will be a valuable addition to our rapidly growing portfolio of next-generation products. Chorus’ dedication to the partner channel combined with OnSIP’s award-winning technologies, is a powerful combination to meet the growing needs of customers. We are eager to present OnSIP to the channel at our annual Who’s Who In Technology Event on April 19th.”

Founded in 1995, Chorus Communications is highly regarded as a leading master agency and has an extensive portfolio of cutting edge products and services to meet today’s ever-evolving world of technology. Coming this spring, the company will be hosting its annual Who’s Who in Technology event on April 19th at Citizen’s Bank Park. OnSIP will be sponsoring and participating as a technology vendor.

“Committed to growth, Chorus Communications gives every partner its personal touch and world-class care for them to succeed,” said Helene Kidary, Vice President Channel Sales for OnSIP. “Together, we share a passion for delivering service, excellence and cutting edge solutions to our customers. With OnSIP’s next-gen products, Chorus partners will be uniquely positioned to offer a cloud solution that goes beyond the status quo. Combined, we will set the standard for intelligent, on-demand business communications. And, the fact we are practically neighbors means less time spent on travel and more time spent face-to-face with partners. I am just thrilled by our alliance.”

Headquartered in Manhattan, OnSIP has provided business VoIP services since 2004 and owns and operates its own technically-advanced, reliable platform. Recently named to CIOReview’s 20 Most Promising Unified Communications Solution Providers, the company has an established partner program and is a long-time supporter of the nonprofit organization Women in the Channel.

For more information about reselling OnSIP through Chorus Communications, schedule a meetup with OnSIP’s channel team at the Channel Partners Conference and Expo April 10-13, or visit http://www.onsip.com.

About OnSIP

Founded in 2004, OnSIP is a Gartner-recognized UCaaS provider that gives channel partners and customers unprecedented control and new business communications capabilities. OnSIP Hosted VoIP has served over 70,000 modern organizations that enjoy access to 50+ voice, video, collaboration, and call center features with a high degree of pricing and BYOD flexibility— including a free WebRTC-based phone. In addition to a metered and unlimited pricing plan, OnSIP offers a unique Pay As You Go Plan with zero charge per user, extension, or phone. The company also offers simple APIs for deeper integrations and value-adds. For more information, visit http://www.onsip.com.

About Chorus Communications

Chorus Communications is an award-winning Technology Consulting Firm that has built an unmatched reputation with its sales-partners, suppliers, and customers. Founded in 1995, Chorus is highly regarded as a leading Master Agency and has an extensive portfolio of cutting edge products and services to meet today’s ever-evolving world of technology. The experts at Chorus provide knowledgeable recommendations on your needs from complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments and everything in between.

Chorus is dedicated to helping sales partners and customers in making knowledgeable choices about services, technology, and cost-efficient communications.