Mediaplanet and Harlem United Team Up for LGBTQ Empowerment

Mediaplanet today announces its first edition of LGBTQ Empowerment. Although the LGBTQ community has made amazing strides in visibility & acceptance over the past decade, the turmoil of the recent political climate has left millions with a sense of confusion and above all wondering what is next for their rights and well-being. This campaign, which publishes today, showcases the myriad of ways that leading associations, companies, public figures and more are making it their mission to tackle each pressing issue and ensuring to the LGBTQ community that there are a vast & diverse amount of people who have their backs & are fighting for them, including Harlem United.

Harlem United is proudly participating in a vital conversation about LGBTQ justice and empowerment, particularly during a time of political turmoil that’s unprecedented in our lifetimes. Their agency is dedicated to providing comprehensive and affirming healthcare and community to anyone who needs it, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV status. They embrace the LGBTQ members of their Harlem United family unconditionally and strive to make their clients feel supported and validated, no matter who they are or whom they love.

“LGBTQ Empowerment” is distributed within the weekend edition of USA TODAY, in highly targeted markets totaling approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000 people. The insert will be supported by an original Mediaplanet digital campaign reaching a specialized, worldwide audience. It will be concurrently promoted by a number of industry blogs, social media sites and through partners such as Harlem United, amfAR, Crate and Barrel and more.

About Mediaplanet:

Mediaplanet is the leading independent publisher of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of topics and industries such as Health, Education, Lifestyle, Business and Technology, and Corporate Social Responsibility. We turn consumer interest into action by providing readers with motivational editorial, pairing it with relevant advertisers and distributing it within top newspapers and online platforms around the world. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

About Harlem United:

For nearly three decades, Harlem United has changed lives by helping marginalized communities improve their health and well-being through compassionate, client-centered care. From our roots, planted in the basement of a church in Harlem at the height of the AIDS crisis, we’ve grown into a full-fledged, community-based healthcare and housing provider. Across the decades, our founding ethic has remained the same: Harlem United is a family, and no matter what we’re here to help. To learn more, visit http://www.harlemunited.org.

Press Contact:

Jason Cianciotto

jcianciotto(at)harlemunited(dot)org

347-703-3865