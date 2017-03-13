We’ll feature music from your favorite movies, including time-honored Classical selections and music written specifically for the silver screen.

WCPE FM Cinema Classics Weekend

TheClassicalStation.org Celebrates Sounds of the Silver Screen

WCPE Music Director William Woltz announces a weekend-long extravaganza celebrating Great Classical Music in the cinema, March 17 through 19, 2017. Throughout this festival, WCPE will share music from films ranging from timeless to obscure. There’s newer music, written especially for the movies, and old masterpieces that make the movie. On Saturday you may request your favorite cinema classic here.

“Many of our favorite movies are linked to familiar works of Classical music,” offers Woltz. “We’ll feature music from your favorite movies, including time-honored Classical selections and music written specifically for the silver screen.”

For a stroll down memory lane, hear such notable classical works as:

17 Friday

2:00 p.m. Harty: With the Wild Geese

3:00 p.m. Duff: Echoes of Georgian Dublin

7:00 p.m. Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

8:00 p.m. Williams: Selections from Star Wars: The Force Awakens

9:00 p.m. Stravinsky: Firebird Suite

18 Saturday

7:00 a.m. Williams: “Raiders March”

8:00 a.m. Mansell: Selections from Black Swan

9:00 a.m. Bach: Toccata and Fugue in D Minor

10:00 a.m. Morricone: Selections from The Mission

11:00 a.m. Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

12:00 p.m. Rodgers: Five Selections from Victory at Sea

19 Sunday

7:00 a.m. Williams: Theme from Schindler’s List

11:00 a.m. Lunn: Downton Abbey, the Suite

1:00 p.m. Bach: Italian Concerto in F

2:00 p.m. Elmer Bernstein: Suite from To Kill a Mockingbird

3:00 p.m. Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood

4:00 p.m. Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique

“This is one of our most popular theme weekends, and one that will bring back more than a few memories,” adds Woltz.

WCPE’s 24/7 live broadcast of Great Classical Music, 24 Hours A Day can be accessed around the globe in several ways; on-line streaming in multiple formats, including IPv6, small dish home satellite reception, local cable television systems and traditional radio broadcasting. A complete list of the ways WCPE is available with instructions for cable and satellite reception can be found at: http://theclassicalstation.org/listen.shtml.

About WCPE:

With a 38 plus year history, WCPE 89.7 FM is a non-commercial, 100 percent listener-supported, independent station dedicated to excellence in Great Classical Music broadcasting. WCPE is heard worldwide on the Internet in multiple formats, including the next generation IPv6. Because WCPE receives no tax-derived support, the station conducts two on-air fundraising campaigns and two major mail-out campaigns per year to raise needed operating funds. For more information, visit http://www.TheClassicalStation.org or call 919-556-5178.

Media Contact:

Curtis Brothers

919.556.5178

curtis(at)TheClassicalStation(dot)org