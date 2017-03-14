Credit2B Announces Appointment to Key Sales Position

“Joe is a tremendous asset to our team. He brings invaluable experience in driving solution sales in the technology, data and credit information business and a passion for Credit2B’s bold vision,” said Shyarsh Desai, the CEO of Credit2B.

CREDIT2B.COM, the leading web-based business trade credit community that provides risk intelligence solutions for B2B credit, including the Credit2B inter-industry credit information exchange network, today announced that H. Joe Chin has been appointed Vice President of Sales.

Chin, a highly experienced customer relationship executive, will be responsible for the revenue origination side of the business, including sales for the Credit2B suite of B2B credit risk products. “Joe is a tremendous asset to our team. He brings invaluable experience in driving solution sales in the technology, data and credit information business and a passion for Credit2B’s bold vision,” said Shyarsh Desai, the CEO of Credit2B.

“I am excited to contribute to Credit2B in this role, as the company quickly scales a proven platform with big brand enterprise clients,” said Chin, “Credit2B is an innovator in the credit space, with new ideas to enhance a supplier’s ability to gain insight into business credit risk through trusted connections with other suppliers. I am energized by how our product integrates data from so many disparate sources, including enabling a supplier to electronically connect with a buyer to get more insights about that business.”

Prior to Credit2B, Chin held Senior Account roles at Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and most recently at Acxiom. He started his career at KPMG and later led the CFO placement practice at a retained search firm.

Chin has a B.S. in Accounting from Georgetown University.

About Credit2BTM

Credit2BTM empowers trade creditors around the world to exchange payment experiences and data on their shared business customers in real time. Credit2B’s portals also enable trade creditors to securely request critical financial information directly from their customers and from other third party databases. Built as an open, cloud-based application, Credit2BTM today delivers remarkably, high quality and timely information, including online customer apps, e-references, private financials, scores, public filings, alerts, peer benchmarks and data automation. Learn more at Credit2B.com.