“We are proud to sponsor CACM events, particularly the Law Expo, which focuses on educating property managers on key legislation and legal issues impacting California community associations,” says Androniki Bossonis, WICR’s Director of Marketing. “As a vendor that works provides waterproofing, deck repair and maintenance for commercial properties, condominium associations, apartments, and resorts, we find the seminar topics to be highly relevant.”

A valuable resource for property managers and association managers, the 2017 CACM Law Seminar & Expo will offer a variety of educational sessions, as well as a panel of California legal experts, and an exhibit hall filled with vendors that service California communities.

About WICR, Inc., Waterproofing and Decking

WICR, Inc. has been providing waterproofing solutions for roof decks, balcony decks, planters, courtyards, podiums, below tile systems, and more throughout Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada for over 30 years. We are deck coating specialists as well as deck construction and repair experts. WICR provides owners, contractors, project managers, property managers, and HOAs with the peace-of-mind that their deck construction, deck repair and waterproof coating installations are built to last. Dex-O-Tex, MerKote and Westcoat certified. http://www.wicr.net

