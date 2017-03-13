It’s our privilege to showcase the vibrant local hospitality industry which routinely gives back to the community.

Foodies rejoice! The 5th Annual Northern Virginia Restaurant Week is approaching. This is the second year, we have partnered with three of Northern Virginia’s top business organizations -- the Prince William, Loudoun County and Arlington Chambers of Commerce -- to produce Northern Virginia Restaurant Week, March 20-27, 2017. The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association (VRLTA) once again joins them as a partner, making it one of the largest dining out celebrations in the state. The goal of this event is to draw attention to Northern Virginia’s vibrant hospitality industry, encouraging residents and workers to explore new dining options close to home or work.

Mark Ingrao, President and CEO of the Reston Chamber noted “Northern Virginia Restaurant Week is a week-long, dining experience taking place at a variety of establishments from fine dining to fast casual. That means that everyone can take part. Speaking on behalf of the Chamber, it’s our privilege to showcase the vibrant local hospitality industry which routinely gives back to the community. As a resident of Northern Virginia, I am looking forward to exploring new dining options throughout the region. This is fast becoming one of my favorite weeks of the year!”

In 2016, more than 60 restaurants participated with special menus and pricing at both lunch and dinner. This year we have 60 signed up to date with more being added to the website daily. Participating restaurants can be found at NovaRestaurantWeek.com/menus. Interested local foodies are encouraged to visit NOVARestaurantWeek.com and/or to follow Northern Virginia Restaurant Week on Facebook.

The Northern Virginia Restaurant Week partnership continues with OpenTable.com providing consumers a chance to make stress-free reservations. Restaurants who are already on Open Table will be featured on a special NOVA Restaurant Week page, making it simple for consumers to find convenient options throughout the seven-day event. During the week of March 20-27, consumers are encouraged to use #NOVARestaurantWeek when dining at participating restaurants.

Registrations will be accepted until the beginning of Restaurant Week. Signature Sponsors are Upper Crust Pizzeria-DC Metro, One Loudoun, Reston Town Center and Potomac Mills. Platinum Sponsors include Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau; Bistro 360; Carrabbas, Historic Manassas, Inc.; Rosslyn Business Improvement District; Discover Prince William & Manassas and Sushi-Zen.

For more information about Northern Virginia Restaurant Week, sponsorship opportunities, or the collaboration between the Prince William, Greater Reston, Loudoun County and Arlington Chambers, please contact Tonia Chagnon, Marketing & Communications Consultant for the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce, 703.707.9045 or ToniaC(at)restonchamber.org.

Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce is the catalyst for business growth and entrepreneurship by providing quality programs, education, connections and advocacy for our members and organization in the Dulles Corridor. Learn more at http://www.RestonChamber.org.

Prince William Chamber of Commerce

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce, creates an environment where business and people thrive. Our efforts are focused in the key areas of business growth, economic development, advocacy, education and quality of life. Together with our diverse membership we build a solid foundation for the success of our members and community.

Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce is Northern Virginia’s premier business networking and advocacy organization and is dedicated to creating and promoting a world class quality of life here in the Loudoun community that we serve.

Arlington County Chamber of Commerce

The mission of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce is to strengthen businesses and the economic environment for those who work, live and do business in Arlington.