SharePoint Fest DC announces Microexcel as an exhibitor of this premier SharePoint conference in which conference delegates will hear from a keynote speaker and attend breakout sessions. Over 100 sessions will be offered across multiple tracks, as well as two optional days of workshops preceding the conference. There will also be a networking reception held at the end of the first day of the conference.

Microexcel is recognized by our customers as a leader in delivering innovative and comprehensive business solutions on the Microsoft Technology stack. Established in 2001, we have over 1500 global resources and five office locations throughout the United States. Ranked as one of the Top 100 Microsoft Solution Providers by CIO Review Magazine in 2014, we are able to provide our customers a variety of delivery models through consulting, project based solution delivery, product development and IT staffing.

Web Site: http://www.microexcel.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with an optional two days of workshops) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest DC where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest DC, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/DC