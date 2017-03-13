Business Tax Deadline is Just Days Away

The dedicated support team at ExpressExtension is always standing by to help. Those with questions about the e-filing process shouldn’t hesitate to contact the team via live chat at www.ExpressExtension.com

The deadline for businesses to file their tax returns is only days away, on March 15th, and with recent economic turbulence, many businesses have found themselves to be extremely busy and they may not have time to file. Instead of facing penalties and interest that come with failing to file by the deadline, they can e-file for a tax extension with ExpressExtension. ExpressExtension is the market leading tax solution that provides businesses with IRS Tax Extension Form 7004. The Business Tax Extension Form 7004 is the application for an extension of time to file certain business income tax and other information returns. By correctly completing this form and transmitting it to the IRS by the March 15th deadline businesses can gain an automatic extension of up to 7-months to file their income tax returns.

These automatic extensions provide businesses with the extra time they need in order to gather their information and materials necessary to file their taxes, and they can receive their extension almost instantly by e-filing with ExpressExtension.

ExpressExtension not only provides outstanding service, but they are trusted as an IRS authorized e-file provider that’s safe and secure, with an encrypted site that’s Comodo HackerSafe Certified. The entire process is much faster, easier, and more secure than paper filing.

With ExpressExtension businesses are provided with step-by-step instructions on how to correctly fill out Form 7004, so they can complete it in a matter of minutes to have their extension almost instantly approved.

Certain error checks are put in place to make sure that necessary boxes and information fields aren’t left empty and the forms are reviewed prior to being transmitted to the IRS to make sure that forms are correctly completed the first time. This process helps prevent forms from getting rejected and allows businesses to safely file for an extension even on the day of the rapidly approaching March 15th deadline. However, it’s best file as soon as possible for peace of mind, even though businesses have until midnight in their local time zones to file on March 15th.

The dedicated support team at ExpressExtension is always standing by to help. Those with questions about the e-filing process shouldn’t hesitate to contact the team via live chat at http://www.ExpressExtension.com or over the phone at 803.514.5155 Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 6 PM EST, with extended hours during March 15th deadline, and via 24/7 email support at support(at)expressextension.com.

ExpressExtension has been in the industry for years in order to provide a broad range of users with the tax extension forms they need. Along with Form 7004, they also provide Personal Tax Extension Form 4868, Exempt Organization Tax Extension Form 8868, and Information Return Extension Form 8809.