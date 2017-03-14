OpenIAM Rolls Out v3.5 of the Identity and Access Governance Suite

OpenIAM announces version 3.5 of the Identity and Access Governance solution. The new release improves upon the previous version by offering better performance and scalability, improved flexibility, and better tools for operational support.

Some of the new features and improvements include:



Improved Role Based Access Control Model: Customers may need to run two versions of an application in parallel. Data Model Versioning ensures that changes in one version are not rolled out to users of another version, and allows customers to have fine-tuned control over the process.

Distributed Connector Architecture: This change in connector architecture allows for far greater performance, scalability and options for cloud and on-premise deployments.

User Management: Better operational tools that simplify tasks such as renaming of users (in the event of changes in marital status, for example), as well as expanded UI support for logging/resending of emails.

Message Queue Management: Operational tools that allow administrators to have greater visibility into the OpenIAM message queue where they can see the number of messages in progress, success/failures, and the option to retry fail messages.

A full list of the new features to look forward to in version 3.5 can be found on our wiki.

About OpenIAM, LLC

Founded in 2008, OpenIAM is a comprehensive Identity and Access Management infrastructure that provides a strong security foundation to provision users and authenticate and authorize access to enterprise systems. The OpenIAM product suite has been built from the ground up to provide a cost effective, easy to use IAM solution without the issues found in offerings that have grown largely through acquisitions and legacy systems. The company’s products are being used by mid to large organizations in a variety of industries including: Government, financial services, telecommunications, education, healthcare, manufacturing, publishing, and retail. The OpenIAM ecosystem also includes systems integrator partners in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

