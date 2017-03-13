Mellow Mushroom Brings Handcrafted Pizza to Paducah

Mellow Mushroom Paducah The cuisine offers a variety of selections extending from Pizzas and Calzones to 100% choice, all-natural, black angus beef burgers, Hoagies, Salads and their newest items Pita Sandwiches.

Located on 3121 Broadway St., Edward and Meagan Musselman along with Brandon and Jessica Strenge polished up one of Paducah’s historic landmarks and opened a Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, new to the area but already well known throughout the South and around the nation. The building was once a thriving Coca-Cola® bottling and distribution center until it seized operations in 1986.

Now this almost 80-year-old building will be bustling with new life, welcoming art lovers and families from the surrounding neighborhoods. The interior décor is something to see. For instance, 20 local artists put their paint brushes and creative minds to work to create a fabulous mural. One piece includes local Coke paper archives that were scanned to develop an out of this world wall paper. Some of the art found in this popular franchise stays true to the eclectic minds at Mellow Mushroom like the loveable Robot found near the host stand.

The menu at Mellow Mushroom is just as enjoyable. The cuisine offers a variety of selections extending from Pizzas and Calzones to 100% choice, all-natural, black angus beef burgers, Hoagies, Salads and their newest items Pita Sandwiches. The well sought-after gluten free menu, with pizza crust made from ancient grains, is perfect for guests with dietary restrictions. Included in their funky spread is a mouthwatering vegan menu. offering a scrumptious pizza whimsically known as the Thai Dye pizza that can be made with curry tofu. Kids will be delighted when they are given an interactive menu on which they can doodle while dining on savory Meatballs or the all-natural Mac & Cheese. All the menu items are made from fresh ingredients that arrive at the restaurant daily.

Guests looking for a place to relax after a fun filled day at Carson Park can find solace at the hexagon shaped bar that fits up to 30 thirsty patrons. Included in the bar are six television sets and 48 beer taps from local breweries, making the visit that much more welcoming.

The cool vibe of the décor and the menu is also showcased through the employees wearing funky apparel from Mellow Mushrooms fashion line House of Shroom. The high-quality threads can be purchased at the store or online along with other merchandise like stemware and small goods at https://www.houseofshroom.com.

The store hours are Monday thru Thursday 10:30 a.m. - midnight, Friday and Saturday between 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

For more information on this Mellow Mushroom location please visit the website at http://www.mellowmushroom.com/store/paducah and like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mellowmushroom/paducah.

About Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers: http://www.mellowmushroom.com

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers was founded in 1974 in Atlanta, Georgia. This franchise, operated under Home-Grown Industries of Georgia, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For over 43 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment. Each Mellow is locally owned and operated and provides a unique feel focused around great customer service and high-quality food.

For more information on Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/MellowMushroom or on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MellowMushroom.