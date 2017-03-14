The DiSTI Corporation, a leading provider of graphical user interface development software to the automotive, aerospace, and medical industries announces the use of its GL Studio® software in production for the 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport InControl© Touch Pro™ infotainment system. Embedded into the Discovery Sport’s touch screen infotainment system, GL Studio serves as the user interface layer for the unit.

The 2017 Discovery Sport features the most advanced multimedia system Land Rover has ever offered, the InControl Touch Pro. The next-generation InControl infotainment suite carries enhanced smartphone apps that will lock and unlock the doors, start the engine, and adjust the dual-zone automatic climate control. Land Rover used GL Studio for the creation of the infotainment and rear seat entertainment system interfaces. These interfaces were conceived entirely in-house at Land Rover. The Discovery Sport’s tablet-like display allows users to experience features such as route and destination planning, door to door routing, interactive direct interaction and voice control, and over 60 customized shortcuts and widgets. The simple and intuitive InControl Touch Pro, featuring GL Studio, enables the touch screen display to respond to common ‘pinch to zoom’ and ‘swipe’ gestures to provide ease of use for drivers.

“We are excited that our GL Studio technology is coupled with one of Land Rover’s best-selling vehicles,” said Christopher Giordano, Vice President of DiSTI’s Automotive Division and DiSTI’s JLR Program Manager. “The InControl Touch Pro technology is a game changer in terms of capabilities, performance and flexibility.”

DiSTI worked with Jaguar Land Rover and their other industry leading Tier 1 suppliers to deliver this revolutionary system. After a highly competitive year-long evaluation process, Jaguar Land Rover adopted and standardized on DiSTI’s GL Studio toolkit for its unmatched performance, flexibility, rapid support, and ability to produce feature rich high quality 3D embedded applications. Strategically crafted to successfully meet or exceed internal design demands, Jaguar Land Rover implemented the use of GL Studio company-wide for all embedded HMI prototyping and production target Infotainment and Rear Seat Entertainment systems.

