Brian Maupin, the CEO and founder of Xclaim Mobile, is speaking on two panels at the Retail Innovation Lounge SXSW. The Retail Innovation Lounge is a unique event experience designed to showcase the future of retail convergence and disruption through technology, marketing, commerce, media, entertainment and social good. Xclaim Mobile is the award winning Tech Start-up that has a streamlined mobile offer platform that extends the life of digital advertising and drives location-based engagement.

“It’s such a huge honor to be included in this event that gives powerful insights into the future of digital marketing,” said Brain Maupin, Xclaim Mobile CEO. “The panels are loaded with exciting innovators that are up-leveling retail disruption to drive engagement and sales.”

Maupin speaks both Saturday and Sunday at the times listed below:

Saturday, March 11 - 2:30-3pm - Where New Meets Non-Traditional @ Turnstyle NYC

Sunday, March 12 - 1-1:30pm - Mobile Innovation: Get What You Need & What You Want

ABOUT XCLAIM MOBILE

Xclaim Mobile was named one of 2016’s Top 50 Start-ups by Tech.co and one of the Top 50 Retail Tech Start-ups Worldwide by Insider Trends. The Dallas-based company started in 2016 by CEO Brian Maupin and CTO Josh Ellinger. Xclaim’s enterprise-grade platform can detect the device, location and wallet type to deliver a frictionless offer experience to customers without asking them to download more Apps. Its proprietary software enhances any digital ad to become location-based marketing. Customers who save these offers will see them return to the top of their phones via push notifications at the scheduled time and place their offer matters most. The marketing-focused platform serves large enterprise clients in telecommunications, consumer lending, and retail industries.

ABOUT RETAIL INNOVATION LOUNGE EVENT

kwolia’s Retail Innovation Lounge event at SXSW, presented by Shopgate, is a unique event experience designed to showcase the future of retail convergence and disruption with technology, marketing, commerce, media, entertainment and social good. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with their peers, network with industry influencers and learn about the latest innovations in retail technology.