"We’re honored to be Solo Skiff’s first choice when it comes to powering these innovative watercrafts," said Steve Herbert, sales manager of Cumberland Watersports.

OnlineOutboards.com is Solo Skiff’s dealer of choice for outboard motors for their watercrafts. The Tohatsu 5 hp and award-winning 3.5 hp outboards offered by OnlineOutboards.com are portable, lightweight and easy to operate, making them the ideal motor for a Solo Skiff watercraft.

The Tohatsu 3.5 hp outboard comes with a five-year limited warranty in both 15” or 20” shaft lengths. The 5 hp version comes with the same warranty, a 15” shaft length and an external 3.1-gallon fuel tank. Both models are currently being offered under MSRP. Free shipping is available and there’s no sales tax outside of Tennessee.

Solo Skiff watercrafts were designed with fishermen in mind. This unique fishing kayak allows the operator to paddle, motor, sit or stand. Solo Skiff watercrafts are also referred to as “the ultimate fishing machine,” “skiff” and “SUP.”

“We make it a priority to keep our inventory up to date with outboards for a variety of watercrafts,” said Steve Herbert, sales manager of Cumberland Watersports. “We’re honored to be Solo Skiff’s first choice when it comes to powering these innovative watercrafts.”

OnlineOutboards.com, a division of Cumberland Watersports, specializes in portable outboard motors for boats and other watercraft. The family-owned business is one of the nation’s largest dealers of outboard motors and has been in operation for more than 20 years.