Dr. Giuseppe Cardillo and Dr. Tom Treasure head the working group that is part of the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery.

Dr. Giuseppe Cardillo and Dr. Tom Treasure head the working group that is part of the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery. They say there is insufficient proof that the lung-removing surgery can extend mesothelioma survival.

“The accumulated evidence points away from EPP as clinically effective and, if taken in its totality, the published evidence now allows those advising patients to give informed counsel,” concludes the Letter to the Editor in a recent issue of the Annals of Surgery.

In their letter, Cardillo and Treasure point out what they see as flaws in many of the studies comparing survival after EPP to that of other types of mesothelioma therapies.

“As confusing as the debate over mesothelioma surgery has been for providers, it has been even moreso for patients,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. “This letter suggests that, after many years of data on EPP surgery and mesothelioma, a pattern may finally be emerging that could make the decision easier for some patients.”

EPP is the most extensive types of surgery for pleural mesothelioma and involves removal of one lung as well as other diseased and at-risk tissue.

