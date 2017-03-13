We see The Connected Warehouse™ as the future of warehousing. SensorThink is the digital platform upon which to build a connected warehouse.

SensorThink® brings The Connected Warehouse™ to life as the first digital platform built for the demands of the warehouse. Every piece of information can be collected, processed, and analyzed; allowing one to manage operations in a way never before possible. For the first time, SensorThink ties all of the elements of production, performance, and execution into one platform.

The SensorThink platform lets you manage your material handling automation, security, HVAC lighting, and maintenance systems in one environment. This information can be captured from Internet of Tings (IoT) and non- IoT enabled devices including machines and sensors and directly from other software solutions.

As part of the solution SensorThink, also introduces a true packaged Warehouse Execution System (WES) and Warehouse Control System (WCS), built on top of the platform. These packaged solutions are flexible, scalable, and easily configurable to meet automated warehouse needs. This is independent of the material handling provider, allowing you to select the right material handling solution for your facility. Additionally, the solutions are built to accept IoT enabled devices as they become more mainstream in your operations.

Sitting on top of the SensorThink platform is a powerful data analytics engine. SensorThink analytics will let you view and analyze information in near real time within the building or to serve as a control tower across your distribution network. You decide what you want to see and how you want to see it through leveraging our user friendly technology for improved operations. This cross platform analytics capability will allow you to see the effect of your building’s operating conditions on worker and system performance. You will also be able to integrate security with operations to insure the safest and most secure working environments for your employees.

SensorThink was created by combining the functional and operational expertise of Tompkins International with the technical expertise of a group of experienced supply chain software executives and engineers. The bringing together of warehouse and software capabilities is what has created SensorThink.

“We see The Connected Warehouse™ as the future of warehousing. SensorThink is the digital platform upon which to build a connected warehouse,” said Denny McKnight, President, Tompkins International. “Modern fulfillment centers need this technology. We are excited to be part of this launch. With over 30 years of warehouse experience we believe SensorThink will change the thinking of warehouse operations.”

“We are pleased that Tompkins International has contributed so much knowledge and proficiency in building out this new digital platform. It builds upon their extensive WES and WCS abilities,” said Eric Peters, President and CEO, SensorThink. “The SensorThink platform will set the standard for how automation performs in the warehouse. Modern fulfillment centers will find that they need a digital platform to outperform their competition.”

Join us at ProMat in Chicago, IL from April 3rd through 6th to see live coverage and demonstrations of the SensorThink platform. We will be located in booth S4468.

About SensorThink:

SensorThink is the first digital platform to bring The Connected Warehouse™ to life. Every piece of information can be collected, processed, and analyzed, allowing you to see and analyze your operations in a way never before possible. For the first time, tie all of the elements of production, performance, and execution into one platform. SensorThink is a Warehouse Execution System (WES), Internet of Things (IoT) platform, and data analytics engine built for the warehouse in the Digital Age. In addition, SensorThink can manage your operations, security, maintenance, and environmental controls in one place. SensorThink truly is a control tower for all your warehouse operations. SensorThink has offices in Los Gatos, CA and Orlando, FL. For more information, visit http://www.sensorthink.com.

About Tompkins International:

A supply chain consulting and implementation firm that maximizes supply chain performance and value creation. We enable clients to be more profitable and valuable, while also becoming more agile, flexible, and adaptive to the marketplace. Tompkins collaborates with client teams to develop improved operations strategies, supply chain planning, and execution across all the Mega Processes of supply chains (PLAN-BUY-MAKE-MOVE-DISTRIBUTE-SELL). Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, NC and has offices throughout North America and in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: http://www.tompkinsinc.com.