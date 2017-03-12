What: The Society for Women’s Health Research (SWHR®), will host its 27th Annual Gala: The State of Women’s Health.

Myrna Blyth, Senior Vice President and Editorial Director of AARP Media

Susan Collins, Senior Senator from Maine

Mary Lake Polan MD, PhD, MPH, Clinical Professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University School of Medicine

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Where: Ritz-Carlton Hotel Washington, DC

1150 22nd Street NW, Washington, DC 20037

Sponsorship: Sponsorship opportunities and tickets can be purchased online at: http://swhr.org/events/gala2017



Details: Media should RSVP to communications(at)swhr.org to register.

To learn more about the event visit: http://swhr.org/events/gala2017



About SWHR

The Society for Women’s Health Research (SWHR®) is a national non-profit based in Washington, DC that is widely recognized as the thought leader in promoting research on biological differences in disease and is dedicated to transforming women’s health through science, advocacy, and education. Founded in 1990 by a group of physicians, medical researchers and health advocates, SWHR aims to bring attention to the variety of diseases and conditions that disproportionately or predominately affect women.

For more information, visit http://www.SWHR.org.