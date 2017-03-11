To raise awareness about accidental poisonings and prevention, Fresh-Lock® Slider Zipper, the maker of the child-resistant slider, Child-Guard™, is celebrating National Poison Prevention Week, March 19-25, by providing resources for parents to protect children against exposure to potentially dangerous household items on Child-Guard.com.

Child-Guard.com offers useful material for parents and caregivers looking to safeguard children from potentially hazardous products in their homes. The site features a blog focused on parenting, household safety topics, and products currently using the child-resistant slider.

“We are dedicated to raising awareness of the risks certain products pose to young children, as well as ways to reduce exposures from occurring,” said Brad Hansen, president of Presto Specialty Products. “By continually promoting child safety through Child-Guard.com, we are giving consumers additional resources to help keep kids safe.”

Recently, Child-Guard.com promoted Poison Control’s free mobile app and web browser, webPOISONCONTROL®, which offers users the ability to submit specific substance information in the event of exposure. The application helps to give parents peace of mind with convenient access to symptom information and recommendations.

About Child-Guard™

When used with resealable flexible packaging, the child-resistant slider, Child-Guard™, gives parents more time to react to dangerous situations by requiring an “extra step” for access. Child-Guard™ was developed to meet the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA) standards and is currently found on flexible packaging for popular laundry detergent brands.

About Presto Products Company

Presto Products Company is a market leader in the private label and flexible packaging industries. In 1979, Presto Products became the first private label company to introduce reclosable sandwich and food storage bags, later launching the Fresh-Lock® Slider Zipper product line. In 2010, its parent company, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, acquired Pactiv Corporation and the Slide-Rite® brand of tracks & sliders. Presto Products is a division of Reynolds Consumer Products and is the owner of two of the most trusted household brands today, Reynolds® and Hefty®.