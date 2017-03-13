Whitsons to Open a New Culinary Production Facility in Boston

Whitsons is committed to supporting the local economy and continually improving services for our clients, with a focus on providing fresh meals featuring high quality, wholesome ingredients made locally, right here in Boston.

Whitsons Culinary Group, a provider of fresh nutrition services for public schools throughout Massachusetts, is scheduled to open a state-of-the-art, USDA-approved culinary production facility in Boston, in April 2017. The local Boston Culinary Center will be located at 40 New Market Square, the former home of Katsiroubas Produce, allowing Whitsons to provide fresh meals that are locally made and locally sourced to the Greater Boston area. The new culinary center will also bring approximately 75 full time jobs to Boston.

On a daily basis, chefs at the Boston culinary center will prepare meals using wholesome, natural, and organic ingredients, including many items that are sourced from local food vendors and farmers. Menu items will consist of hand crafted hot entrees, sandwiches, salads, fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. The new facility will ensure that our customers receive fresh, high quality, nutritionally balanced meals each and every day.

The new building boasts 32,000 square feet of culinary production, storage, and distribution space. “We are very excited about our new Boston culinary center and our expansion in Boston,” said Paul Whitcomb, President & CEO of Whitsons Culinary Group. “Our goal is to provide a new option for fresh meals, locally made and locally sourced with all natural and organic ingredients. Our new facility will enable us to deliver freshly prepared breakfast, lunch, and after-school snack options for the Greater Boston area.”

The Boston culinary facility will also house Whitsons’ management team and support staff, and stimulate the local economy with new jobs and expanded partnerships with local food vendors and farmers. An estimated creation of 75 full time jobs, specifically for the Dorchester and surrounding area, are projected. Job fairs will be held in the summer 2017 to prepare for the upcoming school year.

“Whitsons is committed to supporting the local economy and continually improving services for our clients, with a focus on providing fresh meals featuring high quality, wholesome ingredients made locally, right here in Boston,” concluded Whitcomb.

About Whitsons Culinary Group

Whitsons Culinary Group provides a wide range of highly customized dining services to public schools, with a strong focus on nutritious, high quality meals made from wholesome, fresh ingredients. Whitsons has a long and proud history of excellence and growth since 1979 and is setting new standards for the foodservice industry with wholesome foods and family values.

For more information, please visit http://www.whitsons.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

