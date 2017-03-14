YourMembership launches intuitive mobile application platform for associations and social networking. With this release, we are cracking the code of how members want to engage with their peers and industry leaders, and arming associations with the ultimate tool for delivering satisfaction and happiness to their members.

YourMembership (YM), a leading cloud-based software provider for associations and member-based organizations worldwide, today announced the launch of its SocialLink mobile application to instantly connect members to each other and their association, while allowing association staff to easily reach members digitally without requiring specialized skills or expertise. Built into YM’s association management software (AMS), the SocialLink community creates a private portal for members, and the SocialLink mobile app puts the functionality front and center on a member’s smartphone.

“Constituents and members seek and expect forms of digital engagement, whether it’s an event, donation campaign, social networking or payment transaction, creating greater demand for a mobile and digital experience coming from everyone,” said JP Guilbault, president and CEO of YourMembership. “SocialLink builds on YourMembership’s flagship event engagement app by offering professionals an easy way to contribute and engage with the organization and others in their profession. With this release, we are cracking the code of how they want to engage with their peers and industry leaders, and arming associations with the ultimate tool for delivering satisfaction and happiness to their members.”

The SocialLink mobile app makes it easy for association members to interact with their professional or trade organization through their mobile device. With the social mobile app, members can:



Search and connect with one another to build and grow their network. Automatic push notifications trigger when connection requests are sent and received.

Obtain and interact with relevant content and important announcements and news.

Register and pay for events and submit membership renewal payments directly within the app.

The SocialLink mobile app also benefits associations. With it, associations can:



Promote events and publish news articles with automatic push notifications and in-app alerts.

Poll members to complete a survey.

Display automatic member renewal announcements at the top of the member feed, then allow the payment of dues using the mobile app.

Advertise available jobs in a dedicated “My Career” area within the app.

Brand the member interface experience.

Other online community and social mobile app features include:



Setting activity alerts and email notifications

Scoring member engagement

Identifying and leveraging thought leaders with Ambassadors

Analyzing community and app performance

Integrating with YM’s job board software

In addition to the online community and social mobile app, YM’s AMS includes other robust features, such as multi-tier membership configuration, event management, customer relationship management, website hosting and content management system functionalities, advanced reporting and dashboards, and more.

The SocialLink mobile app is now available for both iOS and Android mobile devices, respectively, through the Apple Store and Google Play.

For more information about YM and its portfolio of association management, online learning and organization management products, visit YourMembership or call +1 727.827.0046.

About YourMembership

YourMembership, established in 1998, empowers associations and constituent-based organizations worldwide to deliver more value to their users through association management and learning technology, as well as innovative non-dues revenue programs, including certification and online education, career centers and programmatic advertising. YourMembership's cloud-based association management and learning platform enables associations to effectively brand their organization, engage their audience, and streamline their administrative processes. YourMembership provides the most comprehensive suite of technology and non-dues solutions to more than 5,000 customers in 32 countries.