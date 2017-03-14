Giving back has always been a part of our core values

Local business Peek’s Floor Co. https://peekscarpet.com is launching an annual Teacher Appreciation Award contest this March. Students, parents and fellow teachers can nominate their favorite educators to win $7,500.00 worth of flooring and installation costs.

The prize package is a fantastic award for hard-working educators in the Dallas Ft. Worth area. The Dallas and Ft. Worth ISOs service over 250,000 students, and local teachers put their all into helping children reach their potential.

In addition to the $7,500.00 in flooring and installation, the winner will also have their state and local taxes paid for by Peek’s. Peek’s knows flooring can revitalize the home, and no one deserves it more than those who devote their lives to bettering our children’s futures.

“Giving back has always been a part of our core values,” said a Peek’s spokeswoman.

It’s no surprise that Peek’s feels tied to its community. Peek’s Floor Co. has local roots. Established by Massey Peek in 1969, their little business has boomed into four showrooms across the Dallas Ft. Worth Metroplex. It’s won the Consumer Choice Award every year since 2006 and is known in the area for its large selection and excellent customer service.

Crowning a winner will be tough, but Peek’s two-phase process will help select a worthy teacher. From now until April 23rd, local residents can visit the Peek’s website to submit the name of their favorite teacher and a list of reasons why their pick deserves to win.

On April 24th, phase two begins. Peek’s will unveil ten finalists. These finalists will be hand-picked based on both the number of unique submissions received for each teacher and the most heartfelt reasons given.

Visitors to the Peek’s website will be able to cast their vote for the winner between April 24th and May 12th. Each visitor can vote once a day, so make sure to get your daily vote in.

The winner will be announced on May 15th. Everyone’s vote will count, but votes are only 60-percent of the story. Peek’s has decided to weight the reasons people submitted at 40-percent all the way to the end.

The Teacher Appreciation Award is a new tradition for Peek’s, and they hope to implement more programs like it. For more information, including contest rules and exclusions, or to submit a name for consideration, visit the Peek’s Teacher Appreciation Award page at: https://peekscarpet.com/community/teacher-appreciation/