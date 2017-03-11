ForRent.com® Welcomes New VP of Search, Simon Heseltine

The ForRent.com teams are dedicated to working closely to ensure best practices and strategic directions are aligned with modern SEO.

ForRent.com®, leading multifamily marketing resource helping customers drive leads, build brands and retain residents for more than three decades, has hired Simon Heseltine as its Vice President of Search. Heseltine will focus on driving qualified organic and paid traffic to ForRent.com. The company is a division of Dominion Enterprises.

The addition of Heseltine is directly in line with organizational goals to continue the aggressive pursuit and development of innovative technology solutions and SEO strategies to benefit clients. Heseltine will be responsible for search strategies for ForRent.com, overseeing SEO tactics, and assisting with organic rankings to increase exposure of clients’ listings, as well as other areas.

Heseltine’s past experience includes running global SEO for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, leading the award-winning audience development team at AOL, and a multi-year stint on the agency side working with multinational e-commerce/publishing/non-profit sites. He serves on the board of SEMPO (Search Engine Marketing Professional Organization) where he is the immediate past vice president of education. Until recently, Heseltine taught online marketing at Georgetown University as part of its Digital Media Management program. He has been a columnist for several industry-leading sites including SearchEngineLand.com and SearchEngineWatch.com.

Heseltine is a frequent speaker/trainer/moderator at conferences around the world on a variety of online marketing topics. He participated in this month’s Conductor’s C3 Conference in New York City. There, he helped attendees “become modern-day SEO masters.” With SEO constantly changing, Heseltine covered how best to focus 2017 budgets and analyzed major shifts from 2016 marketing trends.

“Bringing Simon Heseltine onboard marks an exciting time for our company. He will play a key role in navigating the complexities of the search engine optimization landscape. The ForRent.com teams are dedicated to working closely to ensure best practices and strategic directions are aligned with modern SEO,” said Terry Slattery, president of ForRent.com. “We’re thrilled to have Simon here to help us provide improved consumer experiences and drive more quality leads to customers.”

