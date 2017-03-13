Simply Self Storage announces the hiring of Jonathan Epstein, Senior Financial & Planning Analyst and Kyle Fromin, Vice President of Underwriting.

Jonathan Epstein, CFA, joins Simply Self Storage as a Senior Financial & Planning Analyst. Jon relocated to Central Florida recently after he spent the past nine years in New York City as a research analyst at four investment banks where he covered the telecom and cable industries. Prior to that, he was a valuation consultant, providing financial advisory services and mergers & acquisition reporting analysis for private and public companies across a wide range of retail and service businesses. He holds a BS from Cornell University and an MBA from Rutgers University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Kyle Fromin joins Simply Self Storage as a Vice President of Underwriting. Kyle has spent most of his last 10 years in the commercial real estate industry. He got his start in Tampa at Hegemon Capital, underwriting distressed debt at local lenders, before moving to Tokyo to work on M&A projects at Aozora Bank. Following graduate school, Kyle moved back to where he grew up in South Florida to audit and consult with Protiviti at regional financial institutions. Shortly after the move, he had the opportunity to settle in at Rialto Capital, where he has been for the last 5 years. During his time at Rialto, Kyle has served in a number of different capacities, including loan sales and workouts, underwriting CMBS investments, fundraising, and investor relations. Kyle is a double-gator, and holds both a Bachelor’s Degree and MBA from the University of Florida.

Kurt O’Brien, CEO, says “Our growth has afforded us the luxury of obtaining the best possible talent available. The hiring of Jonathan and Kyle will greatly help us in implementing our business plan.”

