BBB and ComEd Celebrate Rare Anniversary

The Better Business Bureau Honors ComEd for 90-Year Partnership

ComEd is 1 of only 3 Chicago-based companies to achieve this milestone

CHICAGO – March 10, 2017 – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago and Northern Illinois is recognizing ComEd for its partnership that spans over nine decades. For the past 90 years, the BBB has worked with ComEd to support the region through their continued investments and innovative solutions for customers. ComEd is the 3rd company to reach this milestone, joining the likes of Chicago Tribune and Sears Holdings Corporation.

Through a variety of initiatives, ComEd has long been dedicated to customer satisfaction and safety. They’ve invested billions to modernize the energy grid, ensuring it is reliable, efficient, and built to sustain severe weather - so customers are better protected during storms and emergencies. The company’s determination to help customers save money and take important steps toward our state’s clean energy future has led to incredible innovations in energy efficiency programs, while also giving customers more choices and convenience when it comes to how they want to manage their energy use.

Innovations and initiatives that have helped ComEd ensure customer satisfaction include:



Delivering Reliability – Thanks to Smart Grid investments and ComEd’s continuous innovation and process improvement, ComEd customers are experiencing few and shorter power outages, marking the best-ever service reliability record for ComEd and notably best among all utilities nationwide, according to Electric Benchmarking.

Saving Customers Money – Since launching in 2008, ComEd’s award-winning Energy Efficiency program has saved residential and business customers more than $2 billion on their energy bills, eliminated 22.3 billion pounds of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere, and reduced energy usage by more than 16.1 million megawatt hours – enough electricity to power more than 1.7 million homes for a year

Premier Customer Experience – While earning the best customer satisfaction scores ever, ComEd also has recently debuted many new tools, such as enhanced outage communications and the Preference Communications Center, designed to improve customers’ experiences and allow them to communicate with ComEd in the way that is easiest for them. In 2016, ComEd was also named the “Most Improved Utility” and “Brand of the Year” by Market Strategies International (MSI).

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois says, “Our long term partnerships with great Chicago leaders and companies like ComEd is the fabric for building such a strong marketplace of business trust in our region. ComEd is an outstanding company that believes in a powerful mission of promoting leadership, innovation, and customer service, and we are deeply honored to celebrate this exceptional milestone.”

“ComEd’s work to invest in this region has resulted in the best reliability and customer satisfaction our customers have ever seen,” said Anne Pramaggiore, President and CEO of ComEd. “We are honored to have such an excellent and long-standing partnership with the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois. This commitment represents 90 years of being a trustworthy brand for our customers, employees, and the Chicagoland communities we proudly serve.”

###

About the Better Business Bureau

The BBB is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. It is supported by businesses to protect consumers against scams and other unethical business practices. The group accomplishes this by educating both consumers and businesses, and by highlighting trustworthy businesses. By developing reports and ratings on businesses and charitable organizations, the BBB encourages people to use these as resources and referrals to utilize the free services before making a purchase or donation. The BBB helps resolve buyer/seller complaints through its alternative dispute resolution process. In 2013, the BBB provided more than 22,600,000 instances of service. Over 80 percent of consumer complaints to the BBB were resolved. The Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois is a member of the international BBB system that services the United States, Canada and Mexico.

About ComEd

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation, the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides service to approximately 3.8 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information, visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.