Calligaris Opens a New Store in SoHo, New York CIty

Niki and Shaokao Cheng, owners of BoConcept New York, proudly announce the March 1st opening of the first Calligaris Brand Store in New York City. The husband and wife team have owned and operated the BoConcept Franchise in New York and New Jersey for the past 14 years. This is their first foray into a furniture brand outside of BoConcept. “We chose Calligaris for its award winning Italian modern design and great price points; and it wonderfully complements the offerings at our other stores,” says Niki.

Being New York’s epicenter for Art, Design and Fashion, SoHo is natural fit Calligaris. It’s New York’s most stylish neighborhood with no shortage of trendy spots for premium dining and shopping. SoHo stays true to its historical charm with the cobblestone streets, cast-iron architecture, sweeping lofts and galleries. Much like SoHo, Calligaris blends the past, present and future of design. The 4,000-square foot store will carry time tested designs from Calligaris’ 90-year history to the newest, innovative, functional, and customizable designs. “We brought the first Brand Store to SoHo because we believe this furniture is for New Yorkers. It embraces our need for space, individuality, and great prices,” remarks Shaokao. “Its design is chic, modern, flexible and functional. The furniture works like Lego. Sofas can be combined with different seats, covers, and legs while chairs, tables and beds can be assembled in countless ways to add uniqueness to any design. They are all available in a range of beautiful finishes, styles and materials. Customers can create a customized high-end look and feel to their home at a price they will love,” adds Niki Cheng.

Calligaris NYC is located at 55 Thompson Street, NY, NY 10012. Phone: 212-966-8188

About the Owners

The influence of Niki and Shaokao Cheng resonates throughout New York City, emanating from their BoConcept and Calligaris stores as well as the homes of countless clients. Since opening the very first Madison Avenue BoConcept location in 2003, the award-winning husband-and-wife entrepreneurs have become lifestyle magnates among Manhattan’s elite. During 2007, they started to expand and evolve their stores into cultural beacons, hosting immersive charity events benefiting The Lance Armstrong Foundation, intimate concert experiences with Tyrese and Kelly Price, fashion shows for designer Asher Levine and others, and launch parties for the likes of L.A. Reid, DarrylMcDaniels of RunDMC, and many more. In under a decade, their fan base has grown to include everyone from Susan Sarandon, Faye Dunaway, Brooke Shields, Naomi Watts, and Liev Schreiber to Jay-Z, P Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Kid Cudi, and Tyson Beckford, to name a few whose homes received their enlightened touch. In addition to features in The New York Times, New York Post, The Observer, Haute Living, Ladies Who Lunch, and Bondstreet, their design work has been seen on The Apprentice, Design Star, Million Dollar listing, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, in numerous commercials and movies, while Niki has appeared on NBC’s Today Show and Open House NYC as an expert.

About Calligaris

Since 1923, the historic Friulian company, and industry leader of ‘Made in Italy’ furnishings and accessories has demonstrated a constant pursuit of innovation, allowing the company to continue producing products that are forward-thinking and unmistakably stylish. This important opening in SoHo is part of Calligaris’ international growth strategy.