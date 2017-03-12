Mutt Madness: Petplan Announces Players in 2017 “Tournament of Tails”

Petplan pet insurance announced the matchups for its fourth annual Tournament of Tails on Sunday. The bracket-style challenge, which lets fans vote to advance their favorite pets to the next round, begins Monday, March 13, with participating local shelters vying for nearly $11,000 in donations.

Each of the 32 organizations in the Tournament of Tails are represented by an adoptable pet, who will have a “player card” featuring their photo and story on the Tournament website at http://www.gopetplan.com/tournament-of-tails. The nose-to-nose matchups last one calendar day, and the pet who receives the most votes moves on to the next round.

No pet goes home empty-pawed when eliminated from the challenge. Those bounced from the Terrific 32 receive a $100 donation for their shelters, players whose run ends at the Spirited 16 receive $200, pets knocked off in the Eager 8 round receive $300, while those who claw their way to the Final Fur net $500.

The Tournament ends with a one-day championship matchup on Monday, April 4, with the winner taking home a $5,000 grand prize donation for their organization.

Complete Terrific-32 Matchups (pdf bracket with pet name below)

Monday, March 13, 2017

San Diego Humane (San Diego, CA) vs. Pet Rescue Center (Coachella, CA)

Nevada SPCA (Las Vegas, NV) vs. Save-A-Pet (Grayslake, IL)

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

North Shore Animal League America (Port Washington, NY) vs. Deep South Canine Rescue (Ellaville, GA)

Canine CellMates (Atlanta, GA) vs. Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue (Reinholds, PA)

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

SecondHand Hounds (Eden Prairie, MN) vs. Paws for Seniors (Bealeton, VA)

SPCA of Texas (Dallas, TX) vs. Chows Plus Rescue (Sacramento, CA)

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Pennsylvania SPCA (Philadelphia, PA) vs. Dog Star Rescue (Canton, CT)

Animal Friends (Pittsburgh, PA) vs. Peach County Animal Rescue (Fort Valley, GA)

Friday, March 17, 2017

San Antonio Humane (San Antonio, CA) vs. Hermitage Cat Shelter (Tucson, AZ)

Snooty Giggles (Thompsons Station, TN) vs. Peaceful Passings (Bremo Bluff, VA)

Monday, March 20, 2017

Main Line Animal Rescue (Phoenixville, PA) vs. Women's Humane Society (Bensalem, PA)

Pibbles N' More (Binghamton, NY) vs. Sebring Angels (Sebring, FL)

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Born Again Pit Bull Rescue (Sherwood, OR) vs. Animal Protective Association Missouri (St. Louis, MO)

Oregon Humane (Portland, OR) vs. Tucker County Animal Shelter (Parsons, WV)

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Delaware Humane (Wilmington, DE) vs. Morris Animal Refuge (Philadelphia, PA)

Northeast Animal Shelter (Salem, MA) vs. Cavalier Alliance (Boxborough, MA)

The schedule is as follows:



Terrific 32: March 13-22

Spirited 16: March 23-28

Eager 8: March 29

Final Fur: March 31

“This is one of my favorite times of year,” says Petplan Co-Founder and Co-CEO Natasha Ashton. “Tournament of Tails highlights the great work shelters and organizations are doing across the country to care for homeless pets and find them new families. While we do crown one champion, there are no losers in our Tournament. Everyone wins when you adopt a pet.”

For more information about the Tournament, pet players and to vote, visit the Tournament of Tails website at http://www.gopetplan.com/tournament-of-tails.

