Dr. Julie Pullen, associate professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Ocean Engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology, has been awarded a prestigious Fulbright award to travel to the Philippines to expand the use of linked air/sea/land/river models. Her work will demonstrate how sophisticated forecasts can anticipate heavy rainfall events and potentially warn populations in areas most at risk for flooding and landslides.

The Fulbright Program, which aims to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government.

Dr. Pullen’s work focuses on the interaction of ocean and atmospheric currents and the integration of models for weather, hydrology and the coastal ocean. In the Davidson Laboratory at Stevens, located on the New Jersey bank of the Hudson River, she helps develop real-time New York/New Jersey regional air/sea/river/stormwater prediction tools to address extreme events in a changing climate. Internationally, her research focuses on rain and rivers in the Maritime Continent (the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia) and other island regions (Madeira and the Azores). Islands are ideal laboratories for coastal urban sustainability challenges.

“It is an honor to be selected for this award,” Dr. Pullen said. “My presence in the Philippines will augment current datasets ahead of several research cruises planned as part of a major field campaign. In addition to teaching at the University of the Philippines, my Fulbright work will also aid Philippine scientists in establishing their own coupled models for hazard prediction.”

Dr. Pullen will embark on her five-month Fulbright project in the Philippines in January 2018, in advance of field research in the region sponsored by the U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR) and involving an international array of partners.

