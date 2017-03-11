Established as an organic, artisan-quality pure maple syrup brand, Crown Maple continues to demonstrate the versatility of maple through its new product partnership with Angry Orchard to create the specialty, limited release Maple Wooden Sleeper, launching this weekend.

Together, the two brands are bringing an exciting -- or should we say ‘ex-cider-ing’ -- new product to the beverage category by blending Crown Maple’s estate grown syrup with Angry Orchard’s barrel aged Wooden Sleeper cider. The result is a deep, complex beverage layered with notes of oak, bourbon, and of course, New York maple syrup.

“The Maple Wooden Sleeper is just one of many collaborations Crown Maple is working on in 2017 to leverage the power of maple and elevate its presence across multiple industry categories,” said Mike Cobb, CEO of Crown Maple. “We are dedicated to bringing new and innovative food and beverage pairings to the table to capitalize on flavor trends and highlight maple syrup’s natural and pure flavoring.”

To celebrate the launch of the Maple Wooden Sleeper, Angry Orchard, Crown Maple, and other local, New York-based artisans are hosting interactive tasting events from March 10-12, 2017. Festivities kick off this Friday, March 10 at Newburgh Brewery from 4pm-midnight, continue at Crown Maple Estate on Saturday, March 11 from 11am-5pm, and wrapping up at Angry Orchard on Sunday, March 12 from 11am-5pm. Bottles of Maple Wooden Sleeper will be available for purchase for $25 at the Crown Maple Estate and Angry Orchard Innovation Cider House starting this weekend.

For more information about the cider and upcoming launch events, visit: https://www.crownmaple.com/visit-madava-farms/events/angry-orchard-maple-wooden-sleeper-release.

About Crown Maple

Crown Maple is Quite Possibly the Purest Maple Syrup on Earth® and sets a new standard of excellence for maple. Established in 2010, Crown Maple has been carefully crafted from the ground up to become the preeminent maple syrup brand. By pairing the best from nature with artisan craftsmanship and breakthrough state of the art proprietary production technology, Crown Maple creates an exceptional maple experience. Crown Maple syrup and sugar products are estate-produced, certified-organic and provide a superior and distinctive taste and performance that elevates Crown Maple beyond a sweetener and into a defining ingredient.

The Crown Maple Estate is based in New York’s Hudson Valley and has quickly become New York’s No. 1 maple syrup producer. Open to the public on weekends, Crown Maple invites guests to visit the estate, experience the sustainable maple grove firsthand, and learn about the maple production process. The on-site maple-infused café also offers a variety of innovative maple foods and craft beverages to further inspire guests.

In an effort to continually push industry boundaries, Crown Maple regularly collaborates with an array of nationally-known brands to incorporate maple syrup into a variety of sweet and savory foods and beverages that go well beyond the pancake platter, and the brand is the syrup of choice served at top restaurants, resorts, and culinary institutions nationwide. Crown Maple products are available for purchase from coast-to-coast at select grocery stores, natural retailers, specialty stores, and foodservice distributors. Crown Crown Maple products can also be purchased online at http://www.CrownMaple.com.

About Angry Orchard Cider Company

The cider makers at Angry Orchard have been experimenting with apple varieties, ingredients and processes to develop hard cider recipes for more than 20 years. The cider makers have travelled the world to find the best apples for cider making and chose specific varieties – like French bittersweet apples from Normandy, culinary apples from Italy and the Pacific Northwest U.S. based on each cider's desired flavor profile.

In fall 2015, Angry Orchard opened a new home for research and development on a historic 60-acre apple orchard in the Walden, NY. There, the cider makers will continue to drive experimentation at the Innovation Cider House, and drinkers are welcome to visit for samples of exclusive ciders made on-site. Despite the recent growth of hard cider in the US, the category is still small and relatively unknown. Angry Orchard is committed to drinker education and awareness-building to help grow the category for all craft cider makers.

Angry Orchard makes a variety of year-round craft cider styles, including Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, a crisp and refreshing fruit-forward cider that blends the sweetness of culinary apples with dryness and bright acidity from bittersweet apples for a balanced flavor profile. Angry Orchard also makes The Cider House Collection specialty ciders, as well as a variety of seasonal ciders. Learn more at http://www.angryorchard.com