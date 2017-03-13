Galileo Performance Explorer Within the Galileo Suite, we make it easy to proactively monitor infrastructure such as Infinidat’s InfiniBox from an integrated management console.

Galileo Performance Explorer®— the industry’s first easy-to-use, cloud-based integrated IT Performance Management (ITPM) suite for servers, storage, SAN and applications, developed by the ATS Group, today announced the immediate availability of a new agent for InfiniBox, the Infinidat Enterprise Storage Solution.

This new Galileo Infinidat agent offers over 220 specific metrics across 10 different categories for Pools, Hosts, Filesystems, Volumes, Fiber Channel Interfaces, and Fiber Channel Ports. Galileo also collects and reports on performance, capacity, and configuration while providing at-a-glance views and drill-downs of Infinidat storage performance data. The result is capacity planning, analysis, and information sharing across IT and business groups never available before for InfiniBox users.

Additionally, at-a-glance Alerting and Enterprise Dashboards allow customization of intelligence parameters, critical alerts, views of disk usage, and trend reporting of capacity. Users can quickly and easily improve decision-making with monitoring and granular performance data that reduces the chance for systemic issues that can result in costly downtime.

“Within the Galileo Suite, we make it easy to proactively monitor infrastructure such as Infinidat’s InfiniBox from an integrated management console,” says Tim Conley, Principal and Co-Founder of Galileo and the ATS Group. “Galileo’s Enterprise Dashboards offer users simple views and detailed drilldowns for underutilized Storage capacity, showing a global view of all volumes and how much capacity, in groups, might be reclaimable capacity.”

About Galileo Performance Explorer

Designed by data center experts from real-world of implementations, whether on premise, cloud or hybrid environments, Galileo Performance Explorer improves IT utilization and capacity planning with proactive, convenient cloud-based performance monitoring. Galileo delivers hundreds of analytical perspectives on server, storage and SAN hardware and virtualization environments for key decision makers that go far beyond reactive alarms. Built on an innovative SaaS architecture, Galileo installs in minutes, without onsite data or expensive hardware requirements. Automatic collection of real-time data, with quick, easy, graphical reporting via an intuitive web interface, offers access to custom dashboards with full drilldown into data details, anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit http://www.galileosuite.com.