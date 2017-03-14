TrialCard's Baker Named Women in Business Award Winner

TrialCard’s Karen Baker, Director of Business Process Improvement, was recently named as a winner of the Triangle Business Journal’s Women in Business Award. The award recognizes women in the Raleigh-Durham area that have made exceptional contributions to the success and advancement of their businesses and communities.

Baker was selected for the award’s Inspiration category, which recognizes women leaders who, through their words, actions and attitude, inspire those who work with and around them. "We're extremely proud of Karen and fortunate to have her as a member of our team, not only for the business acumen she brings but also because of her energetic personality and genuine desire to help others in so many ways," said TrialCard President and CEO Mark Bouck.

In addition to introducing several process improvement initiatives throughout the TrialCard organization that have helped gain efficiency and reduce workload and costs, Baker has also taken a leading role in establishing the company’s first Women’s Development Program. Outside of the office, Baker serves as a Certified Court Monitor and Victim Impact Panel Facilitator for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in Chatham County, North Carolina.

She will be honored along with the rest of this year’s award winners at a luncheon on April 21 at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley.

