Cuseum Launches Digital Membership Cards

Cuseum, a leading provider of software for museums, is excited to announce a new product to help modernize membership fulfillment for museums and nonprofit organizations.

Since Cuseum’s founding, the company has helped over 100 museums and cultural institutions accelerate visitor engagement through a variety of digital tools, including their mobile guide platform. In response to growing demand, the company is rolling out digital membership cards which will enable organizations to provide their members with more convenience and eventually replace the need for physical cards all together.

“Our partners and countless institutions came to us looking for ways to leverage the power of ‘digital’ for their members. We listened to their voices, and those of their visitors and members alike, to address a variety of current challenges, needs, and goals,” said Brendan Ciecko, CEO of Cuseum. “We’re excited to launch a new product that extends our ability to drive even more value for our customers and users.”

Today, membership acquisition, fulfillment, and retention efforts are highly manual, time-consuming, expensive processes. Cuseum’s digital membership cards not only address and resolve these points, but they also provide a host of benefits for both museums and theirs members.

Digital membership cards will allow members to effortlessly make the most of their membership benefits — taking advantage of free reciprocal admission, upcoming exhibition information, and special notifications all within their mobile wallet.

Cuseum is currently rolling out digital membership cards with select partners across the United States. The company’s target is to replace over 100,000 paper and plastic membership cards by the end of 2017. In addition to the positive environmental impact, this would result in millions of dollars of savings in time, materials, and shipping costs.

Learn more about Digital Membership Cards by Cuseum at http://membership.cuseum.com.

About Cuseum

Cuseum powers mobile-first experiences that help museums engage their visitors. Cuseum’s software platform makes it easy for museums, cultural institutions, and public attractions to publish mobile apps, manage their collections, access visitor analytics, and generate new revenue opportunities. Headquartered in Boston, the company is backed by leading investors including Techstars. For more information visit http://www.cuseum.com or follow Cuseum on Twitter at @cuseum.

