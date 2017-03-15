Exposure to ‘Miao Mi’ can help children learn Mandarin in preschool thru first grade, since the vocabulary level supports what they are exposed to in school.

Nearly one-fifth of the world’s population speaks Mandarin. Now U.S. parents can give their young children a head start learning this rapidly growing language through the “Miao Mi” channel on Amazon Channels. Designed for preschoolers aged 3-6, “Miao Mi” is a Mandarin edutainment channel that features award-winning shows enjoyed by millions of kids across Asia.

According to the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL), learning a second language at an early age improves cognitive abilities as well as enhances the learner’s attitude about the world around them.

“‘Miao Mi’ addresses an important gap in the preschool bilingual education market in the United States. We are proud to provide an engaging way to support Mandarin language-learning for children and an excellent resource for parents raising a new generation of global citizens,” said Todd Miller, CEO of Celestial Tiger Entertainment, a leading media company in Asia that creates and operates popular channels focused on Asian entertainment including “Miao Mi.” Miller is the parent of an American child who speaks both English and Mandarin.

Through quality shows from Asia in English and Mandarin, “Miao Mi” offers an immersive experience for preschoolers at different stages of Mandarin language-learning. Kids from non-Mandarin speaking families can further reinforce the unique sounds of the language while watching shows on “Miao Mi” in Mandarin. Kids who have no exposure to Mandarin can enjoy the shows in English and also pick up simple vocabulary through watching “Miao Mi Classroom,” a series of short videos teaching simple Mandarin phrases and words through animated flash cards and catchy songs.

Despite the rising demand for high quality resources in Mandarin immersion, many U.S. parents face challenges in finding fun and engaging sources for their kids. Jennifer Apy, a non-Mandarin speaking parent of three, said, “We tried flashcards, afterschool classes and weekend tutoring, but they hated it, and it was a lot of work for me.”

The 11-year old twin daughters of Jessica Huang, a kindergarten teacher from Fremont, California, are fluent in Mandarin as well as English. When they were preschoolers visiting Taiwan, they watched the popular “Miao Mi” show, “Pleasant Goat.” “These shows are as good for learning Mandarin as any Disney Jr. show is for learning English,” said Huang. “Exposure to ‘Miao Mi’ can help children learn Mandarin in preschool thru first grade, since the vocabulary level supports what they are exposed to in school.”

The shows on “Miao Mi” are developed by leading children’s programming producers in Asia, and feature adorable characters and age-appropriate storylines. Highlights include:

● “Star Babies”: a highly acclaimed animated series inspired by Chinese icons such as Bruce Lee and Monkey King;

● “Our Friend Remy Bear”: an award winning animated series that teaches children important life lessons about kindness and camaraderie;

● “Eori”: a high-quality Korean animated series that features stories based on Asian folktales

● “Secret Y”: an animated series that introduces scientific knowledge to young children through the lovable characters from the hit animated movie Axel: The Biggest Little Hero; and

● “Pleasant Goat Fun Class”: an educational series featuring world-famous characters from the “Pleasant Goat” franchise that promotes cognitive skills and life skills.

“Miao Mi” is now available in the United States through Amazon Prime Video on Amazon Channels for $5.99 per month. More than 500 videos are available on demand and on multiple devices. A 7-day free trial is available. For more information, visit http://www.miaomi-tv.com

About Celestial Tiger Entertainment

CELESTIAL TIGER ENTERTAINMENT (CTE) is a leading independent media company dedicated to entertaining audiences in Asia and beyond. The company creates and distributes branded pay television channels and services targeted at Asian consumers.

CTE operates a powerful bouquet of distinct pay television services including: CELESTIAL MOVIES, the premier 24-hour first-run Chinese movie channel in Asia and beyond; CELESTIAL CLASSIC MOVIES, the world’s most-widely distributed Chinese movie channel with an unparalleled array of Chinese movie masterpieces; CELESTIAL MOVIES PINOY, the Chinese movie channel that is programmed, dubbed and promoted specifically to Filipino viewers; cHK, the Chinese entertainment channel offering the latest Hong Kong and other Asian blockbuster movies, alongside highly-anticipated Chinese dramas and series; KIX, the ultimate destination for action entertainment; KIX 360, the dedicated Over-The-Top (OTT) linear feed for KIX; MIAO MI, the Mandarin “Edutainment” channel created for preschool kids across Asia; THRILL, Asia's only regional horror, thriller and suspense movie channel; and THRILL 360, the dedicated Over-The-Top (OTT) linear feed for THRILL. All of CTE’s channel brands are available as linear, on-demand and over-the-top services. CTE also produces original production for its bouquet of channels.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CTE’s majority shareholders are Saban Capital Group, a leading private investment firm specializing in the media, entertainment and communications industries; Celestial Pictures, a diversified Asian entertainment company owned by Astro Overseas Limited; and Lionsgate, the world’s largest independent filmed entertainment studio.

For more information, please visit http://www.celestialtiger.com.