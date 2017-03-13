The Business Marketing Association New York City is making publically available a limited number of tickets to “Communicating in the Age of Trump,” an exclusive event at The Wall Street Journal featuring two luminaries of marketing and communications: Ron Guriguis, CEO of U.S. operations for Publicis’ MSLGROUP, one of the leading strategic communications groups globally, and Michael Maslansky, CEO of Maslansky + Partners and author of “The Language of Trust: Selling Ideas in a World of Skeptics.”

Politics aside, President Trump has changed the communications game and raised new questions for marketers. When do organizations take a stand on social or political issues? How do they best get their message across? How do they use social media to their greatest advantage? How do they manage a brand and engage with colleagues and teams when faced with a divided culture? Ron and Michael will lead this discussion at a time of unprecedented uncertainty and relevance.

Tickets may be purchased online here: http://bit.ly/2ndnbYi.

WHEN:

Thursday, March 30, 2017, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM EDT

WHERE:

The Wall Street Journal, 1211 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

SPEAKERS:

Michael Maslansky- Michael is CEO of Maslansky + Partners and author of “The Language of Trust: Selling Ideas in a World of Skeptics,” of which he is definitely one. His work is based on a simple idea: “it’s not what you say, it’s what they hear.®” Using research that explores the emotional resonance of language, Michael helps clients simplify the complex, build trust amidst controversy, and find differentiation in a crowded marketplace. His clients include companies like AT&T, Merck, Toyota, and Wells Fargo. His work spans 20 countries and is built on a proprietary research methodology that has been lauded by The New York Times, “60 Minutes,” and PBS’s “Frontline,” among others. In former lives, Michael was an M&A lawyer and dot com CEO. He is still not entirely sure how he ended up here.

Ron Guriguis- Ron is the CEO of U.S. operations for Publicis’ MSLGROUP, one of the leading strategic communications groups globally. Ron has more than 20 years of experience in reputation management, corporate branding, issues and crisis, marketing communications and public affairs. He has been a trusted advisor for clients across a wide range of sectors, including financial and professional services, food and beverage, hospitality, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, health care, as well as natural resources and the environment.

