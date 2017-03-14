HSBC Exec Cate Luzio joins Girls Inc. National Board

Cate Luzio, Executive Vice President and Global Head of International Subsidiary Banking at HSBC has joined the Board of Directors of Girls Inc., the national organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

At HSBC, Cate is responsible for teams globally in developing and strengthening HSBCs subsidiary coverage of multinationals (MNCs) for all their banking needs. Prior to joining HSBC in 2014, Cate spent over six years in London with J.P. Morgan and was most recently a Managing Director and the Head of Multinational Corporate Banking across Europe, the Middle East & Africa.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cate to our National Board as an accomplished leader in finance and banking and passionate advocate for girls,” said Judy Vredenburgh, Girls Inc. President and CEO. “We will learn and benefit tremendously from her expertise, as we position the organization to serve even more girls and dramatically reduce barriers to their success.”

In 2015, HSBC made a 3-year, $1 million grant to Girls Inc. to help increase educational opportunities it provides to young women, particularly those from under-resourced communities. HSBC has also engaged their employees, women's networks and senior executives including Luzio in mentoring and volunteerism.

Girls Inc. is on an accelerated path to double the number of girls served by 2020 and strengthen its public policy efforts to be the leading advocate in advancing rights and opportunities for all girls. In 2106 Girls Inc. launched a five-year, $20 million capital fund for growth investment.

Luzio was named Top 25 Women to Watch in American Banker in 2015 and 2016. In addition to her leadership at Girls Inc., she is a National Board member for the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce and is actively involved in Water Aid globally.