CodeMonkey, the world's leading game-based learning platform for teaching students code, in partnership with DK, an award-winning multinational publisher of distinctive, highly visual products for adults and children, announce the launch of Code Rush, a new national coding competition created for elementary and middle schools in the United States. The competition is open April 3rd to May 1st, and is open to school and library teams.

CodeMonkey teaches students eight years and older the fundamental principles of computer programming. CodeMonkey's platform reflects a new approach in education technology that combines learning with playing. The Code Rush competition will take place on the CodeMonkey online platform and will allow teams to compete against other teams, while learning and writing real code using the programming language CoffeeScript. Teams can consist of between 8-10 members in two age groups, grades 3-5 or grades 6-8 for the cost of $49.95 per team. Furthermore, team leaders will be provided with lessons plans and full access to CodeMonkey’s teachers’ dashboard, which will enable them to keep track of their students’ individual progress and performance at any time.

The top 10 teams from each age division, that finish all challenges and have the highest average score, will receive an annual CodeMonkey classroom subscription, a set of DK’s best selling coding books for children with a $115 value and official trophy plaques from CodeMonkey.

“Programming today is no longer in the domain of a small percentage of the population; it is widely recognized as a basic trade, just like math or English,” said Jonathan Schor, co-founder and CEO of CodeMonkey. "CodeMonkey is designed to address the increasing demand for coding skills among society. During the competition, students not only acquire the fundamentals of computer science, but 21st century skills, such as multistep problem solving and analytical thinking,” Schor added.

In partnership with DK, Code Rush welcomes students to join a nationwide network of teams to support the progression of foundational computer programming skills through friendly competition.

Schedule:

Sign up and warm up:



March 13th: April 2nd - 30 challenges are available.

Competition:



April 3rd-10th: 40 challenges are unlocked.

April 10th-17th: 30 challenges are unlocked.

April 17th-May 1st: 40 “Skill Mode” challenges are unlocked.

The Code Rush competition will close on May 1th 3AM EST, Winners will be announced on May 4th.

For signup and further information please visit the Code Rush website.

About CodeMonkey:

CodeMonkey, a leading game-based-learning platform, teaches students eight years and older the fundamental principles of computer programming. Founded in 2014, CodeMonkey products are designed to maximize engagement and user experience to introduce students to foundational computer programming skills. Using real programming languages and scalability for all learning environments, CodeMonkey provides a turnkey solution for educators by offering basic training, management and reporting tools, automatic grading and detailed tutorials for teachers and real time feedback for students. CodeMonkey has introduced computer science skills through play to millions of students worldwide. Write code, catch bananas, save the world. For more information, please visit our website and blog, and follow CodeMonkey on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About DK:

DK is the bestselling and award-winning publisher known for informing, entertaining, and educating global audiences through beautifully designed content. DK also publishes the Eyewitness series for children and Eyewitness Travel Guides. Prima Games, Alpha Books, and Rough Guides are also available from DK, a division of Penguin Random House. For further information: please visit http://www.dk.com