TOPS Software, LLC was named the winner of the Silver Readers’ Choice Award in the ‘Technology & Communications’ category in the 2017 Florida Community Association Journal’s Readers’ Choice Awards, hosted by Florida Community Association Professionals.

With over 342 nominations this year, and more than 5,700 votes cast for 154 service providers, The reader’s choice award identifies outstanding partners in the field of community association management.

The software company, which provides accounting, management and automation tools for community associations such as Condominiums and HOAs was honored to accept the award.

“We are honored and humbled to have been nominated and selected for this award,” said TOPS Marketing Manager, Andrea Drennen, CMCA. “The FCAP Reader’s Choice Award is selected and voted on by the people, so it demonstrates that our Florida customers care. That means more to us than any other recognition.”

This is the fourth year of recognition for Readers’ Choice Awards, and the second year TOPS has been named a winner.

ABOUT TOPS SOFTWARE

TOPS Software helps community association management professionals save time and effort in managing condominiums and homeowners associations. TOPS technology empowers management companies to focus on growing their business and delighting their clients while reducing their labor costs. One management company was able to raise the number of communities in the portfolio of each of their managers from 8 to 12 by implementing TOPS. That's a 50% gain in efficiency! Learn more about TOPS at http://www.topssoft.com.

ABOUT THE FLCAJ READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS

Published since 1987, Florida Community Association Journal, continues to provide news and vital information to operators of condominiums, homeowners associations, cooperatives, and other multi-unit communities every month. The magazine has earned the reputation of being the industry’s most authoritative voice. The Readers’ Choice Awards are presented to service providers that demonstrate through their commitment to the community associations they serve an exemplary level of proficiency, reliability, fairness, and integrity. Learn more about the FLCAJ Readers’ Choice Awards at http://www.fcapgroup.com/flcaj/readers-choice/.