Custom Homes: From the Ground Up

Adair Homes Makes You the Lead Designer

Home design is a hot topic! With the emergence and popularity of many HGTV shows and lifestyle brands, homebuyers are demanding more control over the finishes and layout of their new homes. At the same time, affordability is top of mind. Adair Homes bridges the gap with their new Custom Home Process.

Introducing Adair Homes Custom Home Process

Adair Homes has been offering affordable, quality homes since 1969. Now, we are applying these time proven building practices and techniques to designing custom floor plans, where homebuyers get to be the lead designer!

The best part: it’s affordable.

It is one of Adair’s founding principles that a home should be a source of wealth-building. Adair believes that the consumer should be able to incorporate the design ideas that are the most important to them into a custom floor plan that works within their budget. When homebuyers meet with an Adair Homes Home Ownership Counselor their cost expectations and design ideas are discussed and documented. Together they will review financing options so that by the end of the meeting homebuyers have an established budget to work from.

Adair Homes provides every custom homeowner the opportunity to work with a Drafting & Design team, a dedicated Estimator, and of course, full use of the Home Ownership Counselors. Instead of choosing from the library of blueprints, homeowners will work closely with the Adair team of professionals to create a unique floor plan and elevation concept. All designs are created using Adair Homes SMART design practices to save money.

“Our custom home customers are looking for value and that means getting a lot for their money. We know that if we design homes using our SMART design practices, they are going to get the best value.” Josh Biggs, VP of Sales & Marketing

When the drafting is complete, homeowners will review the concept floor plans, elevations, and cabinet layout. After the final drawings and approval, Adair Homes will determine the price of the custom home design—working alongside the Home Ownership Counselor to ensure that all colors, options, and style preferences are within the set budget.

It’s never been easier to build a custom home. Adair Homes is pushing new ground with their Custom Home Process.

Since 1969, Adair Homes has been building custom homes and changing lives in the Pacific Northwest – one dream at a time. Over their 50 year history, they’ve built more than 17,000 beautiful custom homes, each one portraying the unique personality of a Northwest family. Their work and guiding principles have made them the largest custom home builder in the region, and earned them a highly regarded reputation established in honesty, integrity and respect.