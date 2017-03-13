Residence Two, a new home built by McCaffrey Homes, in the Ivy at Riverstone community. Madera, Calif. Our goal was to design and build some of the finest residences in the Central Valley. Homebuyers will be amazed how we have blurred the lines between indoor/outdoor living.– Shelly Hogan, McCaffrey Homes.

McCaffrey Homes – a leading, third-generation family homebuilder based in Fresno, Calif. – announces the Grand Opening of Ivy at Riverstone. The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 18th and 19th, 2017, at Riverstone, located just west of Highway 41 and Avenue 12. The opening will debut the new model homes with four all-new floor plans designs.

The Ivy Collection features inspiring floor plans that celebrate California living at its best with oversized covered patios, front and side courtyards, and welcoming front porches. The homes range from approximately 2,394 to 4,153 square feet with up to 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 3-car garages. Three single-story floor plans are available.

Priced from the low $400,000s, Ivy at Riverstone offers large and airy homes with spacious great rooms that flow into gourmet kitchens with large center islands and breakfast nooks. The floor plans are designed for evolving lifestyles, with options for multi-generational living, dual master suites, and flex rooms.

This is the second neighborhood of the Riverstone community, located just five minutes north of River Park shopping center. Homeowners will enjoy convenient access to leading retailers, restaurants, healthcare, and entertainment offerings

“Our goal was to design and build some of the finest residences in the Central Valley,” said Shelly Hogan, vice-president of sales for McCaffrey Homes. “We are excited to unveil these inspiring model homes that bring our new floor plans to life. Homebuyers will be amazed how we have blurred the lines between indoor/outdoor living.”

The Riverstone community includes resort-style clubhouses, walkable neighborhoods, 115 acres of parks, trails for hiking and biking, scenic overlooks, a community farm, dog park, and a fun Gear Barn near the river. In addition, there will be future on-site schools in the community. This tranquil oasis is just a five-minute drive from River Park shopping center.

Anyone looking to discover the next generation of California living is invited to attend the Grand Opening of Ivy at Riverstone on Saturday and Sunday, March 18th and 19th, 2017 from 11am until 6pm. The community is located just west of Highway 41 and Avenue 12 in southeast Madera County.

McCaffrey Homes is dedicated to building homes that last a lifetime while meeting the needs of homebuyers at every stage of life. With three generations of experience, the McCaffrey team has built more than 9,000 homes and been honored nationally and locally for the quality of its construction and service. Learn more at http://www.mccaffreyhomes.com/new-homes/ca/madera/ivy-at-riverstone.