The Safe Quality Foods Program (SQF) requires a thorough and meticulous food safety management system, which is recognized by retailers and food service providers worldwide. Major retailers in North America increasingly require SQF certification from their suppliers, as this certification ensures the highest level of excellence in regulatory and scientifically proven standards for safety, preparation, processing and handling.

“The certification will prove to be an invaluable asset in our efforts to transition Traders Point Creamery’s award-winning yogurt and fluid milk lines into more wide-spread markets, and also establishes a precedent of expert safety practices and quality for all new products going forward,” says Mark Vander Kooy, CEO of Traders Point Creamery.

Traders Point Creamery announced the new certification at Expo West, the largest organic and natural food tradeshow in North America. “We are so proud of everyone involved with this certification, this has been a great team effort,” says Adrienne Shoemaker, Quality Manager and SQF Practitioner at Traders Point Creamery.

Traders Point Creamery is an organic, 100% grassfed dairy farm and creamery founded by Jane Elder Kunz and Dr. Peter “Fritz” Kunz. The company includes an award-winning line of dairy products, on-site farm store and The Loft Restaurant, which as been voted a top dining destination in Indiana. The creamery's products can be found nationally at natural foods retailers and grocery chains, and visitors are always welcome at the farm, located just outside Indianapolis at 9101 Moore Road, Zionsville, IN.