McConnell & Associates (MAC) announces that it is expanding its Tennis Scholarship Program to high school seniors in both the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. The company will award a total of four $1,000 scholarships to one female and one male from Kansas City and St. Louis high schools. The Scholarship Program recognizes students’ academic achievement and their accomplishments on the tennis court.

“We’re excited to open up our Tennis Scholarship Program to include not only two St. Louis students, but also two from Kansas City this year. MAC has been working in these tennis communities since the late 70s and our reputation for this work has helped turn us into one of the Midwest’s leading tennis court builders. The MAC Tennis Scholarship is one way we can show our appreciation, while supporting the scholastic tennis community by helping young players continue their education in college. We’re honored to offer a $1,000 scholarship to four seniors whose love of tennis has positively affected their lives,” explains Justan Vaughn, Sports Division Manager, McConnell & Associates.

MAC Tennis Scholarships are valued at $1,000 and are awarded annually to four Missouri high school seniors total, one male and one female from the Kansas City metro and one male and one female from the St. Louis metro area. The scholarships are not renewable, and they can be used at any two- or four-year accredited U.S. institution for tuition, fees, books, supplies and equipment required for courses.

To be eligible to receive a MAC Tennis Scholarship, students must be a high school senior and resident of Kansas City or St. Louis metro areas, attending college in the fall of 2017 and participate in a high school tennis program. Awardees are selected based on their academic achievement and a 500-word essay answering how their involvement in the high school tennis community impacted their academic and personal growth. The deadline to apply is April 10, 2017 and winners will be notified by phone in the last week of April.

Kaitlynn Gaskill, Fort Zumwalt graduate, currently attending Truman State University and Tyler Raclin, Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School graduate, currently attending the University of Chicago were the winners of the 2016 MAC Tennis Scholarships.

“2016 was the inaugural year for the MAC Tennis Scholarship Program. To be able to expand it just one year later is exciting for our company because we feel it’s important to celebrate and support students who achieve their academic and athletic goals in their communities. Being involved in tennis promotes discipline and leadership skills. The application committee enjoyed reading applicants’ essays last year and learning how tennis has affected their lives. We’re looking forward to reviewing this year’s applications and choosing four deserving students,” says Vaughn.

For more information or to apply for a MAC Tennis Scholarship, please visit http://mcconnellassociates.org/scholarships/

About McConnell & Associates

McConnell & Associates Sports & Recreation Surfaces (MAC Sports) is a division of MAC dedicated to providing comprehensive services related to running tracks, tennis courts, walking trails, playgrounds, artificial turf fields and other recreation surfaces, from installation to maintenance and equipment. MAC Sports’ engineers and designers manage small and large recreation projects and ensure that latest in surface technology is available to the company’s many clients in the region, including high schools, universities, apartment complexes, recreation districts, country clubs and homeowners, all of whom trust MAC Sports to build and maintain their sports and recreation surfaces. Visit the company at http://www.mcconnellassociates.org/ to learn more.

