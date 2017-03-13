“The Pedowitz Group is honored to be listed in the first B2B US Agencies guidebook. We are currently celebrating our tenth year in business and this distinction validates our company as a key player," said Jeff Pedowitz.

Revenue Marketing™ consulting firm, The Pedowitz Group (TPG), announces its inclusion in the 2017 B2B US Agencies Benchmarking Report. TPG is ranked #12 out of the 35 agencies listed. Rankings are based on gross national revenue and headcount. The report’s league table includes a range of agencies, featuring both large and small outfits, operating across the US. Download a copy of the free report here.

“The Pedowitz Group is honored to be listed in the first B2B US Agencies guidebook,” notes Jeff Pedowitz, CEO and President. “We are currently celebrating our tenth year in business and this distinction validates our company as a key player in the highly competitive B2B marketplace.”

The brainchild of B2B Marketing, this comprehensive guidebook is a compilation of the top B2B marketing agencies in the U.S. The report is designed to help companies quickly evaluate the top players and select the right marketing partner with the ideal mix of skills and expertise to help them grow their business.

In addition to listing the top 35 agencies, the guidebook features thought leading articles on topics affecting today’s modern B2B marketers. Features include insights into the key trends in B2B marketing and predictions over the next 12 months. Some of the future trends cited include:



Marketing and sales integration via lead generation/nurturing, content marketing and inbound.

Using data and analytics to connect marketing inputs with marketing outcomes to demonstrate actual ROI.

Leveraging smarter data and more insightful content to accelerate revenue on tighter budgets.

Helping clients take advantage of analytics to improve their digital brand experience.

“We're delighted to produce our first US B2B Agencies Benchmarking report, and give our US audience an overview of some of the leading specialist creative shops operating,” said Joel Harrison, Editor of B2B Marketing. Whatever your needs as a B2B marketer or brand, there's an agency listed here which will be right for you. We're excited about growing this report in future years so that it provides an even more, detailed picture of the B2B agency scene in the USA.”

About The Pedowitz Group – Connecting Marketing to Revenue™

The Pedowitz Group wrote the book, and is the undisputed thought leader on Revenue Marketing™. As your partner, TPG helps you plan, build and optimize your revenue engine by delivering services in martech, demand generation and marketing operations. We believe that Marketing is the driver of customer engagement that fuels the revenue engine. The Pedowitz Group customers have won over 50 national awards for their Revenue Marketing excellence. To discover how we can help your organization become successful Revenue Marketers™, visit http://www.pedowitzgroup.com, or call us at 855-REV-MKTG or visit Revenue Marketer Blog.