New Milgard Window and Patio Door Blog Provides Tips and Inspiration

Milgard® Windows & Doors recently launched a new blog designed to provide tips and inspiration to homeowners. Articles will cover basic information about windows and patio doors, feature real customer stories to generate ideas and help shoppers discover the possibilities new windows and patio doors can bring when remodeling or starting new home construction.

“Homeowners have many questions when shopping for windows and patio doors,” said Jeremiah Noneman, director of marketing at Milgard. “The Sashes + Glass blog is a great resource to educate, advise and inspire those who are conducting online research.”

The blog will also feature projects from Architects, Contractors and Builders that talk about home design, how to select the right windows, frame styles, color choices, glass options and more.

“Not only will the Sashes + Glass blog have great content around how to choose windows and patio doors,” Jeremiah went on to say, “we are looking for professionals in the window and door industry as well as homeowners who have purchased Milgard windows to share their projects with us so we can include real stories that can spark ideas.”

Professionals who wish to submit their projects can fill out a form on the Milgard website. Milgard customers who wish to have their home featured on the blog can contact Milgard on Instagram, Houzz, Facebook, Pinterest or Twitter where a Milgard staff member will contact them for more details on their project.

