PacStar, CSX to Present at Secure Rail 2017 in Orlando

PacStar, a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for commercial, industrial and defense markets, and CSX, a leading supplier of rail-based freight transportation in North America, will be teaming up for a presentation at Secure Rail 2017 titled “Deployable Small Form Factor Network Monitoring and Analysis Solution for Wayside PTC Network.”

During the talk, Steve Bowen, senior commercial business development manager at PacStar, and Jim Lubcke, Manager Systems Solutions Integration at CSX, will provide a deep-dive into how CSX is using PacStar’s rugged, small form factor communication modules to monitor and analyze CSX’s wayside positive train control (PTC) network. This solution uses enterprise technology from NETSCOUT that integrates with CSX’s enterprise level network monitoring and is packaged into a small transportable kit enabling rapid, in-field spot monitoring at a moment’s notice.

Details for the presentation are:



Title: Deployable Small Form Factor Network Monitoring and Analysis Solution for Wayside PTC Network

Presenters: Steve Bowen, PacStar and Jim Lubcke, CSX

Date: April 5, 2017, 1:30-2:00 p.m.

Location: Rosen Plaza Hotel, Orlando, FL

PacStar’s proprietary products, technical expertise, integration, test and certification experience in deployed and fixed networking systems based on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) equipment support a broad range of railroad and other industrial networking requirements. Industrial solutions include:



PacStar IQ-Core® Software – Management/maintenance and configuration software designed to simplify the deployment of best-of-breed equipment and technologies from multiple vendors in harsh/deployed environments

PacStar 400-Series Solutions – Modular, small form factor, DoD-rugged deployable networking solutions for mobile

PacStar 2701 Rugged Router - Ruggedized Cisco router for wayside signaling and Positive Train Control applications

PacStar Enterprise IT Solutions – Datacenter rackmount solutions for fixed installation based on COTS networking equipment

Secure Rail is the only conference that addresses North American rail security from an organizational perspective on both physical and cyber security. Conference sessions will feature strategies and insights from industry experts on how to manage employees, passengers, technology and assets, and protect them from man-made threats and dangers.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 190 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

About PacStar

Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading technology-based systems integrator that delivers advanced, reliable and interoperable tactical and enterprise communications systems to the military, federal, state and local government agencies, as well as emergency responders. The company’s patented IQ-Core Software and hardware technology and integration/installation services provide secure, command, control and communications systems – particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s unified and tactical network communications systems are ideally suited for commercial sector organizations with mission-critical, complex communications requirements. For additional information, please visit http://www.pacstar.com.