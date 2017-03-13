CALNOC's Learning Management System (LMS) provides a self-paced, on demand learning resource to improve patient safety and quality. “The addition of the CALNOC Learning Management System opens a window of possibilities to advance training, improve practices and facilitate continued education to improve patient safety and quality for all.” said Tony Sung, CEO of CALNOC

CALNOC’s balanced approach to clinical improvement addresses not only the outcomes, but the structures and processes, that impact patient care and quality. Now with the addition of CALNOC’s Learning Management System we are taking it one step further by providing on demand resources, learning outcomes, and Web-Based Courses to accelerate the improvement of processes through training and education.

CALNOC’s Learning Management System can be accessed through the company website at http://www.calnoc.org. Participation in certain courses are available to hospital members, hospitals that are not yet members and individuals in the health care field that are interested in continued education.

About CALNOC

