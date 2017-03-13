Zero Waste Kitchen Chefs

Most organizations tackle our global food waste problem only after noticing how much food has already been wasted. BlueCart conducted a survey revealing that when restaurants switched from traditional ordering methods to online and mobile ordering via the application, they cut their food waste by 52%. Since stumbling upon this information, BlueCart has made a commitment to support sustainability practices within the food industry. This commitment launches in the form of The Zero Waste Kitchen initiative, designed to share chef's best composting strategies and other sustainable practices, in hopes of enlightening the greater chef community and preventing food waste before it starts.

BlueCart is joining forces with food industry partners such as Food + Tech Connect, Entrepreneurial Chef Magazine, Aspire, and 7Shifts to help chefs today become better sustainability leaders of tomorrow. Throughout this two - month journey, as we track the purchasing practices of our three chefs, we will share improvement in their individual sustainability scores. The Sustainability Score represents an aggregate performance of composting, having a food recovery program, minimizing the carbon footprint, and designing and implementing new food waste mitigation strategies. BlueCart recently discovered that chefs that operate with Just-in-Time ordering experience leaner inventories, and thus, waste less food. In addition, using BlueCart’s platform reduces the carbon footprint by eliminating paper from thousands of transactions. Our partners, our chefs, BlueCart, and now you, are helping promote a more sustainable environment within the restaurant and hospitality industry. BlueCart’s Zero Waste Kitchen proudly introduces their 2017 chef roster: Jehangir Mehta, Tanya Holland, and Tim Ma.

Jehangir is a former Iron Chef runner up and the Owner/Chef of Graffiti in New York City. His exotic cuisine is inspired by his native Indian and Persian heritage. Tanya Holland is no stranger to the spotlight and rightfully so. Featured on The Food Network, VH1, The Today Show, and more, Tanya has made a name for herself as a master of soul food. Her mastery is evident upon dining at Brown Sugar Kitchen, located in the greater San Francisco area. Tim Ma was a tech star: An electrical engineer with a degree from Georgia Tech, and successful in his career at Raytheon. Ma followed his heart and ended up in an externship with chef David Chang at Momofuku Ko and the rest is newly opened Kyirisan in Washington, D.C. The finale of Zero Waste Kitchen will unite the chefs with Food+Tech Connect for a live 3-day Twitter Q&A beginning the week of May 8th.

Zero Waste Kitchen launches Monday, March 20th, 2017. Follow us to be part of the conversation here: https://www.bluecart.com/zwk.html.

BlueCart’s SaaS product launched in 2014 offering a mobile platform to the restaurant and hospitality sector for the purposes of modernizing and improving the wholesale ordering process between buyers and suppliers. BlueCart is Venture Capital funded and has offices in Washington DC, New York, and San Francisco with over 23,000 businesses on its platform.

