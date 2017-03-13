HelloSign, the easiest way to electronically sign legally binding documents, has been voted the Most Implementable eSignature Software by G2 Crowd, a popular business software review platform, in their eSignature software implementation index list just released. In addition to taking the top slot among eSignature solutions, HelloSign also garnered a 9.43/10 customer satisfaction rating in regards to ease of implementation. Taking first place for ease of implementation is a reflection of HelloSign’s commitment to to providing the most intuitive and powerful eSignature solution available.

According to the report, HelloSign customers implement eSignatures 66 percent faster than the industry average. On average, companies implement the HelloSign API in 2.5 days and 39 percent of companies implement in less than one day of developer time. 88 percent of companies using the HelloSign API implement in less than one 40 hour week of developer time. HelloSign received a 93/100 score for ease of implementation, well above industry average as reported by G2 Crowd. HelloSign also received well above average scores for user adoption compared to other eSignature vendors.

“We place a huge importance on making sure our API is the most developer-friendly API available — we prioritize having clean documentation, an industry-first API dashboard for easy tracking and debugging, and trained API support engineers to personally assist with the integration,” says Joseph Walla, CEO and Co-founder of HelloSign. “Winning the top implementation score across all 15 of the top eSignature vendors paired with the highest user satisfaction score serves as proof of the tremendous amount of value we’re able to provide our customers.”

G2 Crowd’s Implementation Index for eSignature report addresses ease of setup, implementation time, user adoption and other factors across the top 15 eSignature vendors. A product’s Implementation score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of implementation-related review questions. Software buyers can compare products in the eSignature category according to their Implementation scores to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the most easily implemented eSignature products based on the experiences of their peers.

“HelloSign has been named as the Most Implementable product in our Spring 2017 E-Signature Implementation Index,” said Mitch Lieberman, director of research at G2 Crowd. “HelloSign scored highly in ‘ease of setup’ and ‘average user adoption’ rating, setting it apart from other products in the category.”

G2 Crowd is the world’s leading business software review platform, leveraging its 92,000+ user reviews read by nearly 600,000 software buyers each month to help them make better purchasing decisions. By bringing the collective power of trusted peers to the forefront, business buyers now have transparency when evaluating B2B software technologies. In addition, G2 Crowd packages insights from expert peers, everyday users, and aggregated data to score competitive products on The Grid.

HelloSign, the product leader in the eSignature space, makes it simple for businesses to offer fast, secure, and legally binding eSignatures to their customers through both a user-friendly web application and a developer-focused API. Trusted by millions of users, HelloSign is bringing the tradition and security of pen and paper signatures to the digital world for uninterrupted workflow. For more information see http://www.hellosign.com and follow HelloSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.