Houston, Texas (PRWEB) March 13, 2017
On February 25, 2017 over 700 participants from 30 companies located in the Houston Texas area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Participants worked in teams of 3 to 4 towards completing a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level (beginner, intermediate, or advanced) to go through each course which allowed team members of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going out of their comfort zone.
For the 3rd year in a row, Houston Methodist came in 1st place overall and 1st place in the X-Large division bringing out over 100 participants. “Houston Methodist was so excited to participate in the 2017 Fit Company Challenge. This has been a fun annual event for our employees to participate,” said Jennifer Borders, team co-captain and System Director of Wellness Services at Houston Methodist. “We had 27 teams participate and they all competed strong. A big congratulations to our Advanced Team (Peter Puzon, Oliver Batinga, Nathan Ubernosky and Ben Davis) who took overall first place to spring Houston Methodist to the top of the list for Houston’s Fittest Company. We are also extremely proud to have multiple teams earn top finisher placement in each of the 3 divisions. We look forward to competing and promoting a healthy lifestyle in 2018.”
In their 4th year competing, Noble Energy took the 2nd overall spot and 1st place in the Large division. Co-captain Monique Brown was excited about their team’s placement and all the Worksite Wellness momentum that the challenge helped create. “For the 4th year in a row, we have competed in the Houston Fit Company Challenge, and it keeps getting better and better! We have had so much fun participating as a team and watching the challenge grow,” said Monique Brown. “Participating in this challenge is such a great way to get so many employees involved in fitness and exercise. We offered weekly training's so we could work out as a team and prepare for the competition. We have a group that loves the thrill of competition and the Fit Company Challenge works perfectly for us. Giving the employees a goal to work toward as a group continues to build our company culture in a positive way and that is what worksite wellness is all about!”
In just their 2nd year participating in the challenge Pinnacle ART came in at an impressive 3rd place overall and 2nd place in the Large division. “This challenge was such an unforgettable experience,” said Pinnacle ART team co-captain Lindsay Carter. “Not only was it an awesome workout, but a great team building event. It felt great to encourage and motivate each other to complete each course. We are looking forward to participating in the next challenge!"
On event date, with the help of over 50 volunteers assisting the contenders, participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach. Participants used their involvement to bring out company team members, and family members to cheer them on and promote the importance of having fun and effective corporate wellness programs at their companies.
The challenge was held at Houston Sports Park, located a short drive from downtown Houston.
The following is a list of the top finishers in Houston that participated in the 2017 Fit Company Challenge:
Top Finishers – Overall
1) Houston Methodist
2) Noble Energy
3) PinnacleART
4) EP Energy
Top Finishers by Division
X-Large Division
1) Houston Methodist
Large Division
1) Noble Energy
2) PinnacleART
3) David Weekley Homes
Medium Division
1) EP Energy
2) Sun Coast Resources, Inc.
3) Valvtechnologies
4) Perry Homes
Small Division
1) CDM Resource Management LLC
2) Baylor College of Medicine (Tie)
3) MP2 Energy (Tie)
4) Interactive Network Technologies
Micro Division
1) Walker Elliott LP
2) Visualutions, Inc.
3) ScreenTek
4) Enaxis Consulting
Top Teams By Course
Course 1 – Level ADV
1) Houston Methodist - #853
- Oliver Batinga
- Nathan Ubernosky
- Peter Puzon
- Benjamin Davis
2) David Weekley Homes - #927
- Josh Schelnick
- Wes Cowart
- Sal Maida
- Yong Jeong
3) Sun Coast Resources, Inc. - #843
- Sarah Miranda
- Noble Robinson
- Kathy Lehne
- Dylan Lipscomb
4) PinnacleART - #910
- Kerri Walsh
- Ryan Sitton
- David Rosenwasser
- Jonathan Davis
Course 1 – Level INT
1) Houston Methodist - #884 (Tie)
- Christopher Gaines
- Courtney Bohne
- Vinh Vuong
- Keshia Warren
2) Noble Energy – #899 (Tie)
- Will Sims
- John Maye Jr.
- Tyler Kent
- Eudora Coker
3) Houston Methodist - #865
- Jennifer Borders
- Mike Masters
- Robert Nevens
- Danisha Clary
4) Houston Methodist - #857
- Juan Nicolas
- Virginia Torno
- Christopher Colluro
- Rodolfo Segura
Course 1 – Level BEG
1) Visualutions, Inc. - #966
- Matt Edington
- Nilesha Edington
- Angela Kaatz
- James Kaatz
2) Houston Methodist - #883
- Amber Sumrall
- Rebecca Laird
- Lauren Murray
- Kelly Gaines
3) Visualutions, Inc. - #967
- Joe Craigen
- Nick McRae
- Coral Newton
- Michael Newton
4) Noble Energy - #896
- Randy Nieva
- Ryan Halbrook
- Crystal Smock
- Chrissie Belock
Course 2 – Level ADV
1) PinnacleART - #910
- Kerri Walsh
- Ryan Sitton
- David Rosenwasser
- Jonathan Davis
2) Houston Methodist - #853
- Oliver Batinga
- Nathan Ubernosky
- Peter Puzon
- Benjamin Davis
3) David Weekley Homes - #927
- Josh Schelnick
- Wes Cowart
- Sal Maida
- Yong Jeong
4) EP Energy - #803
- Damien Morris
- Zach Newnam
- Ryan Swanson
- Hunter Drozd
Course 2 – Level INT
1) PinnacleART - #913
- Darrius Dunbar
- Brad Moore
- Christine Jones
- Stanley Dieleman
2) CDM Resource Management LLC - #821
- Cory Grunewald
- Shannon Touchet
- Dakota Touchet
3) Houston Methodist - #884
- Christopher Gaines
- Courtney Bohne
- Vinh Vuong
- Keshia Warren
4) EP Energy - #804
- Eric Barton
- Jose Suarez
- Todd Gornick
- Corey White
Course 2 – Level BEG
1) Houston Methodist - #874
- Collin Foley
- Chrysta Lloyd
- Corin Fite
- Sarah Nonaka
2) Interactive Network Technologies - #849
- Diana Chauveau
- Dmitriy Poguding
- Aaron Boothello
3) Interactive Network Technologies - #852
- Geeta Phadke
- Fabrice Buron
- Paul Schatz
- Benjamin Lartigue
4) Houston Methodist - #858
- Renee Stubbins
- David Raven
- Melissa Velasco
- Christen Ford
Course 3 – Level ADV
1) EP Energy - #803
- Damien Morris
- Zach Newnam
- Ryan Swanson
- Hunter Drozd
2) EP Energy - #807
- Tommy Elkins
- Nancy Gold
- Jason Williams
- Landon Hale
3) Houston Methodist - #853
- Oliver Batinga
- Nathan Ubernosky
- Peter Puzon
- Benjamin Davis
4) Houston Methodist - #880
- Jennifer Hillhouse
- Jorge Alvarado
- Christine Johnson
- Letty Emery
Course 3 – Level INT
1) EP Energy - #804
- Eric Barton
- Jose Suarez
- Todd Gornick
- Corey White
2) Noble Energy - #899
- Will Sims
- John Maye Jr.
- Tyler Kent
- Eudora Coker
3) Houston Methodist - #866
- Kelli Ermis
- Kristen Kizer
- Kamilan McShine
- Melodie Roberson
4) Houston Methodist - #884
- Christopher Gaines
- Courtney Bohne
- Vinh Vuong
- Keshia Warren
Course 3 – Level BEG
1) PinnacleART - #910
- Kerri Walsh
- Ryan Sitton
- David Rosenwasser
- Jonathan Davis
2) Joslin Construction - #828
- Dennis Schexnayder
- Marcus Garcia
- Abel Garcia
- Samuel Escalera
3) Interactive Network Technologies - #849
- Diana Chauveau
- Dmitriy Poguding
- Aaron Boothello
4) Walker Elliott LP - #889
- Amanda Hayes
- Hudson Chen
- Neerav Parikh
Organizations that came out as course partners to assist contenders on event date include –
- Houston Sports and Social Club
- Fitness Kings
- Revolution Studio
- Camp Gladiator
- Impact Fitness
- Lonestar Fitness
