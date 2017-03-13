On February 25, 2017 over 700 participants from 30 companies located in the Houston Texas area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Participants worked in teams of 3 to 4 towards completing a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level (beginner, intermediate, or advanced) to go through each course which allowed team members of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going out of their comfort zone.

For the 3rd year in a row, Houston Methodist came in 1st place overall and 1st place in the X-Large division bringing out over 100 participants. “Houston Methodist was so excited to participate in the 2017 Fit Company Challenge. This has been a fun annual event for our employees to participate,” said Jennifer Borders, team co-captain and System Director of Wellness Services at Houston Methodist. “We had 27 teams participate and they all competed strong. A big congratulations to our Advanced Team (Peter Puzon, Oliver Batinga, Nathan Ubernosky and Ben Davis) who took overall first place to spring Houston Methodist to the top of the list for Houston’s Fittest Company. We are also extremely proud to have multiple teams earn top finisher placement in each of the 3 divisions. We look forward to competing and promoting a healthy lifestyle in 2018.”

In their 4th year competing, Noble Energy took the 2nd overall spot and 1st place in the Large division. Co-captain Monique Brown was excited about their team’s placement and all the Worksite Wellness momentum that the challenge helped create. “For the 4th year in a row, we have competed in the Houston Fit Company Challenge, and it keeps getting better and better! We have had so much fun participating as a team and watching the challenge grow,” said Monique Brown. “Participating in this challenge is such a great way to get so many employees involved in fitness and exercise. We offered weekly training's so we could work out as a team and prepare for the competition. We have a group that loves the thrill of competition and the Fit Company Challenge works perfectly for us. Giving the employees a goal to work toward as a group continues to build our company culture in a positive way and that is what worksite wellness is all about!”

In just their 2nd year participating in the challenge Pinnacle ART came in at an impressive 3rd place overall and 2nd place in the Large division. “This challenge was such an unforgettable experience,” said Pinnacle ART team co-captain Lindsay Carter. “Not only was it an awesome workout, but a great team building event. It felt great to encourage and motivate each other to complete each course. We are looking forward to participating in the next challenge!"

On event date, with the help of over 50 volunteers assisting the contenders, participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach. Participants used their involvement to bring out company team members, and family members to cheer them on and promote the importance of having fun and effective corporate wellness programs at their companies.

The challenge was held at Houston Sports Park, located a short drive from downtown Houston.

The following is a list of the top finishers in Houston that participated in the 2017 Fit Company Challenge:

Top Finishers – Overall

1) Houston Methodist

2) Noble Energy

3) PinnacleART

4) EP Energy

Top Finishers by Division

X-Large Division

1) Houston Methodist

Large Division

1) Noble Energy

2) PinnacleART

3) David Weekley Homes

Medium Division

1) EP Energy

2) Sun Coast Resources, Inc.

3) Valvtechnologies

4) Perry Homes

Small Division

1) CDM Resource Management LLC

2) Baylor College of Medicine (Tie)

3) MP2 Energy (Tie)

4) Interactive Network Technologies

Micro Division

1) Walker Elliott LP

2) Visualutions, Inc.

3) ScreenTek

4) Enaxis Consulting

Top Teams By Course

Course 1 – Level ADV

1) Houston Methodist - #853



Oliver Batinga

Nathan Ubernosky

Peter Puzon

Benjamin Davis

2) David Weekley Homes - #927



Josh Schelnick

Wes Cowart

Sal Maida

Yong Jeong

3) Sun Coast Resources, Inc. - #843



Sarah Miranda

Noble Robinson

Kathy Lehne

Dylan Lipscomb

4) PinnacleART - #910



Kerri Walsh

Ryan Sitton

David Rosenwasser

Jonathan Davis

Course 1 – Level INT

1) Houston Methodist - #884 (Tie)



Christopher Gaines

Courtney Bohne

Vinh Vuong

Keshia Warren

2) Noble Energy – #899 (Tie)



Will Sims

John Maye Jr.

Tyler Kent

Eudora Coker

3) Houston Methodist - #865



Jennifer Borders

Mike Masters

Robert Nevens

Danisha Clary

4) Houston Methodist - #857



Juan Nicolas

Virginia Torno

Christopher Colluro

Rodolfo Segura

Course 1 – Level BEG

1) Visualutions, Inc. - #966



Matt Edington

Nilesha Edington

Angela Kaatz

James Kaatz

2) Houston Methodist - #883



Amber Sumrall

Rebecca Laird

Lauren Murray

Kelly Gaines

3) Visualutions, Inc. - #967



Joe Craigen

Nick McRae

Coral Newton

Michael Newton

4) Noble Energy - #896



Randy Nieva

Ryan Halbrook

Crystal Smock

Chrissie Belock

Course 2 – Level ADV

1) PinnacleART - #910



Kerri Walsh

Ryan Sitton

David Rosenwasser

Jonathan Davis

2) Houston Methodist - #853



Oliver Batinga

Nathan Ubernosky

Peter Puzon

Benjamin Davis

3) David Weekley Homes - #927



Josh Schelnick

Wes Cowart

Sal Maida

Yong Jeong

4) EP Energy - #803



Damien Morris

Zach Newnam

Ryan Swanson

Hunter Drozd

Course 2 – Level INT

1) PinnacleART - #913



Darrius Dunbar

Brad Moore

Christine Jones

Stanley Dieleman

2) CDM Resource Management LLC - #821



Cory Grunewald

Shannon Touchet

Dakota Touchet

3) Houston Methodist - #884



Christopher Gaines

Courtney Bohne

Vinh Vuong

Keshia Warren

4) EP Energy - #804



Eric Barton

Jose Suarez

Todd Gornick

Corey White

Course 2 – Level BEG

1) Houston Methodist - #874



Collin Foley

Chrysta Lloyd

Corin Fite

Sarah Nonaka

2) Interactive Network Technologies - #849



Diana Chauveau

Dmitriy Poguding

Aaron Boothello

3) Interactive Network Technologies - #852



Geeta Phadke

Fabrice Buron

Paul Schatz

Benjamin Lartigue

4) Houston Methodist - #858



Renee Stubbins

David Raven

Melissa Velasco

Christen Ford

Course 3 – Level ADV

1) EP Energy - #803



Damien Morris

Zach Newnam

Ryan Swanson

Hunter Drozd

2) EP Energy - #807



Tommy Elkins

Nancy Gold

Jason Williams

Landon Hale

3) Houston Methodist - #853



Oliver Batinga

Nathan Ubernosky

Peter Puzon

Benjamin Davis

4) Houston Methodist - #880



Jennifer Hillhouse

Jorge Alvarado

Christine Johnson

Letty Emery

Course 3 – Level INT

1) EP Energy - #804



Eric Barton

Jose Suarez

Todd Gornick

Corey White

2) Noble Energy - #899



Will Sims

John Maye Jr.

Tyler Kent

Eudora Coker

3) Houston Methodist - #866



Kelli Ermis

Kristen Kizer

Kamilan McShine

Melodie Roberson

4) Houston Methodist - #884



Christopher Gaines

Courtney Bohne

Vinh Vuong

Keshia Warren

Course 3 – Level BEG

1) PinnacleART - #910



Kerri Walsh

Ryan Sitton

David Rosenwasser

Jonathan Davis

2) Joslin Construction - #828



Dennis Schexnayder

Marcus Garcia

Abel Garcia

Samuel Escalera

3) Interactive Network Technologies - #849



Diana Chauveau

Dmitriy Poguding

Aaron Boothello

4) Walker Elliott LP - #889



Amanda Hayes

Hudson Chen

Neerav Parikh

Organizations that came out as course partners to assist contenders on event date include –



Houston Sports and Social Club

Fitness Kings

Revolution Studio

Camp Gladiator

Impact Fitness

Lonestar Fitness

About the Fit Company Institute, LLC:

The Fit Company Institute is based in Austin, Texas and is dedicated to help companies thrive through wellness. The Fit Company Challenge helps companies be their best by creating the most productive, focused, energetic, happiest, and cohesive teams possible.

Find more at http://www.fitcompany.com and upcoming events in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Asheville, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.